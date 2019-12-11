When facing struggles in life, support can come from a variety of places.
That's been true for Peggy Lawrence.
After she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1995, the Crown Point woman has had many come to assist her: Family, friends and even those at her health club, Anytime Fitness.
MS affects the central nervous system and causes a variety of symptoms, including mobility issues, fatigue, weakness, numbness and vision problems.
After being diagnosed with the unpredictable disease, Lawrence began receiving medications, attended physical therapy and also started working out to help slow down the progression of the disease, with little success.
In 2018, Lawrence was approved for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, which stopped the progression of MS.
Before and after the transplant, exercising was extremely important for Lawrence.
Lawrence, 62, joined Anytime Fitness in Merrillville about four years ago and went to work with group and personal trainer Demetrius Jackson.
Jackson has helped Lawrence improve her strength and overcome MS symptoms.
She continues to struggle with stiffness in her legs and balance issues, working on them at the health club. Lawrence said Jackson also helps her meet her always changing goals.
“I have not had a relapse or any new symptoms since beginning my workouts, just improvements,” Lawrence said. “I will never be free of MS, but I strive to be the best that my body will allow me to be.”
After meeting Lawrence and learning about her MS, Jackson said he researched the disease to adjust and adapt workouts and group training sessions to better suit her needs so she can “get a better experience.”
Lawrence is working out and training with Jackson two to three times a week. In addition to her regular workouts at the health club, Lawrence, a preschool teacher in Ogden Dunes, has physical therapy twice a week.
Jackson said Lawrence continues to gain strength and balance through her efforts at Anytime Fitness.
Though Jackson makes adjustments for Lawrence, he doesn't take it easy on her.
He regularly raises the bar for her and pushes her, which is what she needs to battle MS. Lawrence is working with a variety of equipment including TRX suspension systems, weights, and kettlebells along with body weight exercises.
The workouts can be challenging, but Lawrence enjoys herself. “It's very, very fun,” Lawrence said. “That what I want.”
Lawrence said she has strengthened not only her body but also her relationship with Jackson. She said it feels more like a family.
Physical assistance is not all that Anytime Fitness has provided. It hosted one of the fundraisers to help Lawrence pay for the stem cell transplant and treatments.
The health club also donated a treadmill so she can exercise at home.
“It was a lovely, lovely gift,” said Lawrence, who was surprised by the treadmill.
Rachel Carden, facility manager at the Merrillville Anytime Fitness, said it's been motivating to watch Lawrence progress and is happy with the health club's role in improving quality of Lawrence's life.