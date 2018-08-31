LAPORTE — When Bill Higbie invited me to go mountain biking with him and a group of guys recently, I'm not sure what I expected.
I had a mountain bike as a kid, which I rode on the mean (paved) streets of the Chicago suburbs.
When I showed up to the Soldiers Memorial Park trail, however, I met dudes wearing helmets and elbow and knee pads, on bikes that cost a few thousand dollars, across the street from a forest preserve. These were not paved trails.
But as The Times' guinea pig for fitness-related activities in Northwest Indiana, I was all in.
Higbie, who runs the Porter County Community Foundation, and other mountain biking enthusiasts get together a few times a week at trails in the Region (the others are Outback Trail at Imagination Glenn, in Portage, and Bluhm County Park Trail, in Westville). There are local Facebook groups dedicated to the sport: Outback has one; Valparaiso Mountain Bike Association is another. This is a world I didn't know existed in Northwest Indiana.
"It's a mental release," said Higbie, 52, of Knox. "It's a physically demanding sport, and it's fun while you're at it."
And with that, we were off.
I first noticed that you sit high on a mountain bike, higher than a street version. Other riders told me only to use my rear brake — unless I wanted to flip over the handlebars — and to keep my weight back.
It was scary at first. The trail was hilly, covered with rocks, sticks, tree roots. I rode cautiously, slowly, braking often.
Higbie, my guide, rode in front of me, and another guy tailed me. The rest of the group left us in the dust (literallym actually — the trail was made up of dirt, sand and mud).
One rider told me about a peer who had recently broken a bunch of bones on the trail. As I do with a lot of these fitness assignments, I wondered what I had gotten myself into.
But the more I rode, the more comfortable I got. Mountain biking takes strategy. You've got to see what's coming ahead — an uphill climb, a downhill one — and speed up or slow down accordingly, letting your momentum carry you. It was hard to be too calculated on my first-ever ride, though, when I was mostly looking at what was directly in front of me so I wouldn't fall.
My fellow riders told their personal stories of getting hooked on mountain biking. I could see how the sport could be addictive, every time I cruised down a hill, the wind carrying me, blowing past my face. All around me were trees, brush, green. I saw deer. Immersing yourself in nature has been shown to have health benefits. Part of it must be the way it calms you.
I was sweating almost from the get-go. The ride is taxing, physically and mentally. But it's a great workout, perfect for people who want to be active yet can't stand the treadmill or elliptical.
Along the trail, which is maintained by volunteers, were obstacles: ramps, logs, bridges. I got caught up on several of them. Again, it was strategic. You had to have enough speed, and your pedals level, to get over them. On one, I almost took a spill. Almost.
In fact, I made it to the end without falling, which was my goal from the beginning.
After about forty-five minutes, we re-emerged from the forest, sweaty, dirty. I had to catch my breath.
By the end, having gotten over my initial fear, I agreed with Higbie: Mountain biking is an enjoyable, exciting way to exercise.
It's not for everyone. The cost of entry isn't attainable for all: Bikes range from a few hundred to thousands of dollars. And you have to be a bit of a daredevil.
Mountain biking truly is a bumpy ride. But a fun one.