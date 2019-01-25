BURNS HARBOR — Megan Keller, a service advisor at Bosak Motors, already walked a lot. Now she gets paid to do it.
The 30-year-old tracks her steps using a Fitbit, then digitally sends the results to UnitedHealthcare, which puts up to $3 a day in her health savings account depending on how much she walks.
Her company is part of a new wellness program offered by the insurer that pays employees for being fit.
"I've been a runner since grade school, so I've always been active," she said. "This encourages people to be more active."
The Motion program is being used by more and more employers in Northwest Indiana, as they search for solutions to ever-increasing health care costs. The initiative encourages employees to walk up to 10,000 steps a day to earn more than $1,000 a year.
Matt Glaros, an insurance broker with the Meyers Glaros Group in Schererville, called it the most "impactful" and "easiest" insurance incentive program he's seen. His company has signed up about a dozen businesses for Motion since September, he said.
"It's a great way to entice members to get more money in their HSA accounts and get healthier at the same time," he said.
The program has to be paired with high-deductible plans, and adds a "negligible" increase to premiums, he said. He said about a third of the members in Motion are active. Employees can get a free, basic wearable device, or get a reimbursement to buy a higher-quality one, such as a Fitbit, Samsburg Get Sport or Apple Watch.
Workers can earn $1 each day by doing one of the following: 10,000 steps total; 3,000 steps in a half hour; or 500 steps within seven minutes, six times a day.
Cary Bosak, CEO of Bosak Motors, said the program is the most popular workplace wellness initiative his company has offered. About 40 percent of the company's 105 employees on its health plan participate.
Every year, his company's insurance premiums go up, he said; this is a way for employees to get some of that money back.
"It rewards employees who were already taking care of themselves and hopefully it is an incentive for those weren't as active to get active," said Mary Kate Teske, human resources director for Bosak Motors.
"Human beings aren't meant to sit all day," Bosak said. "It's not just about the money; it's about making them healthier. It's better than a smoke break."
They hope Motion encourages employees to walk, rather than drive, between the dealerships at Burns Harbor. "We're trying to get employees in all our dealerships to at least get up and walk around the building," Teske said.
"If our employers are healthier, they don't call off, they show up with more energy, they do their jobs better, they're happier," Bosak said. "There's a lot of benefits down the road if we have a healthy workforce."
Darin Patterson, a 53-year-old vehicle technician, is another participant. He said he often competes with coworkers to see who can walk more. He said he moved around a lot during the day, anyway, but now earns money to do so.
"It makes me more aware of how much I'm walking," he said. "I make sure to get my steps."