Regular exercise can produce lifelong benefits, especially for children. And it turns out that kids are more likely to get in the habit if they see their parents put an emphasis on working out.
“If we want kids to enjoy physical activity and exercise, we have to make sure we’re setting the example for them,” said L.J. Mattraw, wellness manager at the Franciscan Health Fitness Centers.
“Children are very impressionable and if they see their parents make exercise a priority in life, they are going to become much more interested in exercising as well,” he said.
According to The Sports & Fitness Industry Association's annual Topline Participation Report cited by Forbes magazine, 43 percent of those who reported being inactive said "having someone to take part with" would make them likely to participate.
There are plenty of activities parents and children can do together to ensure everyone is getting exercise.
Walking, running, playing sports, riding bikes and swimming are among them, Mattraw said. Parents also can create obstacle courses or set up relay races in the backyard or at a park.
“Children are going to thrive doing fun activities,” Mattraw said. “Most young children under the age of 12 don’t really need to worry about lifting weights quite yet.”
And you don't need to wait for warmer temperatures to get going. Head east on Interstate 80/90 to Pokagon State Park in Angola, Ind., where there is a refrigerated toboggan run, which provides steps to access the runs as well as walking trails in the park.
There are more formal activities parents can do with their children.
“We try and offer some kind of exercise classes for parents and kids together here at our Parisi Speed School” at the Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville, Mattraw said.
The Parisi Speed School, which provides sports performance training for student athletes, is hosting a family camp from 7-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Feb. 3-26.
The camp, open to those 7 and older, sets out to let “families work out together and take a class together to help encourage each other to be more physically active,” Mattraw said. The cost is $75 if registered before Jan. 31 and $100 after that.
Fitness Pointe in Munster, part of the Community Healthcare System, hosts family days each Sunday, when members can bring their children or grandchildren to exercise, said Elise Sims, media/public relations specialist for Community.
Fitness Pointe also has a Baby and Me class that involves parents exercising with their babies, Sims said.
In July 2009, Fitness Pointe established a teen membership program to provide opportunities for children 12 to 15 to work out with their parents or grandparents at the center, said Nikki Sarkisian, exercise program manager at Fitness Pointe.
“Then, at age 16, their child can join as a member of Fitness Pointe,” Sarkisian said.
More than 1,700 children have participated in the teen membership program since it was established, with nearly 200 children actively involved now, Sarkisian said.
After an active member registers their child or grandchild for the teen membership, the child will participate in an orientation session.
That involves receiving an exercise program and learning the policies, procedures and guidelines at Fitness Pointe.
There is a $20 orientation fee for the teen membership program. The cost is $30 for the basic teen package, which includes 10 visits. Children will receive 30 visits in the deluxe package, which is $60.
Mattraw recommends devoting about 45 minutes to one hour a day to physical activity for children.
“Not only is that best for their health but it will also allow them to use up some of their energy so that they can hopefully focus better at school and on their homework,” Mattraw said.
“If the best you can do right now is only 10 minutes a day, then start there and build your way up to it,” Mattraw said.
Electronic devices can help parents and children stay on track and promote friendly competitions.
“Kids really love technology and a pedometer is an affordable way to bring some excitement to their day and get them thinking about physical activity,” Mattraw said, “Challenging the family to see who can get the most steps in a day, week or month is a great way to motivate each other, and giving some basic prize at the end of it is very motivating for kids.”
For more information, visit franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org and fitnesspointe.org.
