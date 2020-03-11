NWI trainers: How to make everyday activities a foundation for fitness

Fitness takes many forms: A runner on a dirt trail, an athlete under an Olympic barbell, a boxer with a glove on a bag.

The list goes on.

Fitness measures that you might not immediately think of is a father unloading groceries, a commuter climbing a flight of stairs, or a truck driver stretching his legs after a long haul.

Everyday movements inform our fitness and our lives. Doing them with good biomechanics and posture can create good habits. Doing them poorly can make existing problems worse and take us further from our fitness goals.

“Those mundane (daily) activities should be viewed as investments in our health and fitness,” said Jason L. Clinton, a personal trainer at Franciscan Health Fitness Center in Schererville. “It may not be the sexiest thing in the world to take time out to stretch during our work hours, but it will pay dividends when you come home and still have pain-free energy for your significant other and/or kids.”

Seizing small moments for fitness could add up to big changes for many Americans. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services official website, just one in three adults gets the recommended amount of weekly physical activity.