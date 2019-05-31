View a list of youth and adult sporting events taking place in Northwest Indiana in the next few months.

Mixing elements of tennis, racquetball and ping pong, pickleball is a sport that has been ga…

Staying active is so important as we age, but “staying active” can be accomplished in so man…

Match Point Tennis Academy pickleball program

Open play is from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to noon Sundays. Advanced play is 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and 12-2 p.m. Sundays.

The walk-on rate is $5 per person.

Match Point is located at 1111 Reymome Drive in Griffith. For more information, call 219-972-1050.