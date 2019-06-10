You just finished exercising at the gym, and you’ve worked up a nice sweat.
As you’re looking to keep your body healthy, there’s more to do after hitting the gym.
“After a workout, it is important to reload your muscles with fuel and to replace lost fluids and electrolytes,” said Kristal Twardy, a registered dietitian at Franciscan Wellcare. “You will want to rehydrate with water.”
Cheryl Nelson, owner of She Fit Studio in Dyer, said many people often forget about the importance of hydration.
To determine how much water to drink in a day, people should use their body weight to determine how much water they should drink in a day. Nelson said to take body weight and divide it in half. That number is the amount of ounces of water people should drink daily, Nelson said.
To illustrate what happens when people don’t replenish fluids that are lost during workouts, Nelson referred to a piece of cheese becoming hard and dry when left out on a counter.
When our muscles and bodies don’t receive enough water, they become tight and sore, Nelson said. She says water is the best option for hydration.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics notes that dehydration doesn't happen just where it’s hot. People can perspire in cold temperatures and while swimming.
Initial signs of dehydration include thirst, faster heart rate and breathing, flushed skin, increased body temperature and premature fatigue. That can escalate into labored breathing, dizziness and increased weakness, according to the academy.
Though water is considered the best choice to replace fluids lost during exercise, sports drinks can help replace electrolytes. Nelson recommends those that are low in sugar. It's best to refrain from sugar when selecting food to eat after a workout, Nelson said, because sugar will metabolize and can be stored as fat.
Twardy recommends eating protein and carbohydrates after a workout instead of foods with high calories and low nutrition, such as many fast foods, ice cream, pop and chips.
“Protein can help with muscle repair and synthesis,” she said. “Carbohydrates can replenish the glycogen your muscles used for energy during exercise.”
Nelson said to be careful of high-protein snacks that are also high in sugar.
Twardy suggested low-fat or fat-free chocolate milk, low-fat Greek yogurt, string cheese with whole-grain crackers, or hard boiled eggs with whole wheat toast.
People don’t need to wait a certain amount of time before eating post-workout, experts say.
Nelson said those who are on a specific eating regimen should follow it. Twardy recommends eating a snack or meal within two hours of a workout to assist with muscle protein synthesis.
“If you are heading home after working out and eating a meal within a couple of hours, there may be no need for a post-workout snack for the casual, light exerciser,” Twardy said, “However, if you’re not able to eat a meal, or if you had an intense, long workout, then a snack can be a good option.”
When selecting what to eat after a workout, your gym can help you choose items to help fuel your body. Twardy said many facilities have a cafe where foods can be purchased.