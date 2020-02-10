Region experts use hemp-based CBD oil to ease pain, anxiety, sleep issues

Achieving homeostasis, or balance, through the activation of these receptors leads to a “two-way communication” between the body and the ECS system, allowing the body to heal from injuries and inflammation, Damasius said.

Dr. Jeffrey Smith, a physician practicing at the Healing Arts Center in Valparaiso, uses CBD to help his patients with muscle soreness and anxiety and to improve sleep.

“(CBD) helps the muscles to recover faster so that they can get stronger,” Smith said, adding that it also works for delayed onset muscle soreness from fitness routines or injury.

Smith uses CBD to help his patients combat symptoms associated with Lyme disease, which causes anxiety, muscle soreness and headaches from co-infections.

Ash Rahmany, sports nutrition and CBD specialist at Vyto’s Pharmacy, turned to CBD to manage pain from his muscle-building workouts.

“I have personally benefited from the CBD oil on so many different levels. I used it for pain management due to being a bodybuilder and lifting heavy over the years,” Rahmany said.

Getting back to the gym with less pain, Rahmany has also noted improved sleep quality, less stress and anxiety, and increased range of mobility in his shoulders since using CBD.