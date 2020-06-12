Region fitness centers update plans to keep visitors safe

Fitness floor open with machines distanced and some machines closed to accommodate social distancing. Whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms remain closed. Pools are open at reduced capacity. The outdoor water park at the Crown Point location opens June 14 for members only at 30% capacity for 90-minute time slots reserved online (reservations can be made starting at 8 a.m. one day prior). Group classes have resumed at reduced capacity with 10-square-foot boxes taped off for participants and online reservations are needed. Locker rooms are open with social distancing. No-contact temperature check done upon entry and temperature must be below 99.7 degrees for entry. Masks are encouraged in hallways and common areas. Summer camps and youth programs will occur as scheduled at reduced capacity.