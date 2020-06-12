Region fitness centers update plans to keep visitors safe

As different businesses in the state slowly reopen, some fitness centers and gyms are resuming services, and fitness classes and other programs are returning with limited capacity. Social distancing guidelines must be followed. Here are a few local places that are back in business:
Community Hospital Fitness Pointe
9950 Calumet Ave.
Munster
(219) 924-5348
Hours M-F 5 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Reopening on June 15. Fitness floor exercise equipment, indoor walking track, personal training services and locker rooms are available. Pools and whirlpool reopen June 29. Group exercise classes resume July 6. Childcare and sauna/steam room reopening not yet determined. Stay home if you have recent cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat or temperature over 99.5. Wearing of mask strongly encouraged except when performing certain exercises.
Crossroads YMCA
Locations in Crown Point, Hammond, Griffith and Whiting
Hours: M-F 4:45 a.m-8 p.m., Weekend hours vary by location
Fitness floor open with machines distanced and some machines closed to accommodate social distancing. Whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms remain closed. Pools are open at reduced capacity. The outdoor water park at the Crown Point location opens June 14 for members only at 30% capacity for 90-minute time slots reserved online (reservations can be made starting at 8 a.m. one day prior). Group classes have resumed at reduced capacity with 10-square-foot boxes taped off for participants and online reservations are needed. Locker rooms are open with social distancing. No-contact temperature check done upon entry and temperature must be below 99.7 degrees for entry. Masks are encouraged in hallways and common areas. Summer camps and youth programs will occur as scheduled at reduced capacity.
Fit Pointe
3524 N. Calumet Ave.
Valparaiso
219-286-7614
Personal training available by appointment.
Match Point Tennis & Fitness Club
1111 Reyome Drive
Griffith
219-972-1050
Open for private lessons. Summer camps begin June 15. Masks must be worn until you step onto the court. No seating in lounge area. Courts will be limited to six players at a time.
Franciscan Health Fitness Centers
Locations in Chesterton, Schererville, Chicago Heights
Chesterton and Schererville open M-F 7 a.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Chicago Heights location reopens June 15.
Open to members only, no guests. No walk-ins for new memberships, only prescreened appointments. Entrances are limited, and no-contact temperature taken at entrance. Services are limited. Only July 4 most club services will be available again, including sauna, whirlpool and steam rooms. KidZone remains closed until at least June 30.
INDIANA'S RE-OPENING PLAN
Indiana is currently in Stage 3 with a projected move to Stage 4 on June 14.
Stage 3: What is reopened?
• Gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios, martial arts studios and like facilities may open with restrictions. Class sizes and equipment must be spaced to accommodate social distancing. Limited class sizes. Equipment must be cleaned after each use, and employees are required to wear face coverings. No contact activities are permitted.
• Community tennis and basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, YMCA programs and similar facilities may open with social gathering and social distancing guidelines in place.
• Community pools may open according to CDC guidance.
• Community recreational youth and adult sports may resume practices and conditioning, adhering to social gathering and social distancing guidelines. Contact sports, such as football, basketball and wrestling, where players typically come into contact with other players, are not permitted. Conditioning and noncontact drills may take place.
Source: backontrack.in.gov
