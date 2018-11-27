While it’s not possible to out train a bad diet, there are lots of activities you can incorporate into your weekly routine to keep those holiday cookies from settling around your waistline.
Those of you who are faithful workout enthusiasts can skip this. Just keep doing what you typically do and you’ll weather the holiday season well. However, for those with a gym membership gathering dust or other less motivated people,
get moving now. Sure there's the allure of a New Year's resolution and a fresh start but there's a case to be made for beginning an exercise regimen now: It will help with the added stress as well as calories associated with the holidays.
Here are some tips to increase your activity level, helping to offset some of those calories and keeping you in good shape as we move into another year.
- As you do your shopping, park far away from the stores. This may not seem like much, but everything adds up. The greater your intent to increase your fitness, the more you’ll notice a positive difference.
- If you have a gym membership that you aren’t using, start this week. The place will be crowded come January, giving you another reason to skip it. Schedule the workout in your calendar as you would any other appointment. There is nothing more important than investing in your health.
- There are plenty of other options if the gym scene isn’t for you. Sign up for a class at a community center or fitness studio. There are a multitude of options with short-term memberships. Check out yoga, Zumba, dance, Pilates, or cycling. Do what interests you, is convenient, and sounds like fun.
- Walk your dog. Your furry best friend needs the exercise too. If you don’t have a dog, find a friend who you’d like to walk, and encourage each other to do so regularly. You'll go out on even the days you don't feel like it so you don't let him or her down. Always remember that you will feel mentally and physically better when you exercise. You’ll have more energy to accomplish extra tasks and be less antsy in those long checkout lines.
- Join a running club. Lots of runners refuse to let a little cold and snow get in the way. I’ve met them and they’re wonderful people. Beginners are always welcome, and there are groups for every level. It’s a great opportunity for camaraderie.
- When the snow flies, head for a park and hike or try cross-country skiing. You can usually find equipment to rent. Layer up to stay warm. As the Norwegian saying goes: “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes.”
- If it’s extremely cold, head to an indoor mall early in the day and walk before the crowds show up. Take the stairs when that’s an option. Pop in a fitness DVD in the comfort of your home, or simply do a few sets of push-ups, lunges, squats, and planks. Do something, even if it’s for 10 minutes.
Choose to move, and feel your best for your physical and mental well being. When it comes to holiday treats, savor your favorites and eat only what's truly amazing.
Check with your physician before you begin a new workout regimen.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and life coach. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com.