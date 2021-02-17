Region trappings and the right preparations make it easy to get into hiking

“We had a staff-led blue moon night hike on Halloween. To see that full moon rise over Big Maple Lake was quite the sight to see,” she said.

Trail difficulty

Whether it be a sandy dune or a flat bit of paved trail, one can make a hike as demanding as desired, offering a scalable avenue to training for many.

“Overall, your hike is going to be all what you want to make it. Through adjusting pace or distance on the trail, any of our more leisurely hikes’ intensity can be turned up,” Leto said.

She added she is not a physician, and anyone with concerns about hiking as exercise should chat with their doctor.

New hikers should start with shorter distances on local trails, building to a frequency that suits them, she said.

L.J. Mattraw, a wellness manager at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, said two to three days of hiking per week is enough for beginners to improve and notice results.

He said new hikers can find 20-30-minute hikes to be quite taxing.