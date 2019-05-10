HAMMOND — The 26th Annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day is scheduled for May 29 at Purdue University Northwest.
The Purdue University Northwest Fitness Center Staff is hosting a special event for seniors on that day. The fitness center is located at 7300 Forestdale Ave. in Hammond.
The fitness center staff will offer functional fitness testing for seniors. There are eight functional tests that measure eight components of functional fitness.
For each test, there are national comparative norms whereby you can compare your score to all those individuals around the country in your age group who have taken the same functional test.
Comparative norms for seniors start at age 60 and go up to age 99 in 5-year increments (60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-59, 80-84, 85-89, 90-94, 95-99).
The eight functional fitness tests are a 30-second chair stand test for lower body strength; 30-second seated arm curl test for upper body strength; handheld dynamometer test for grip strength; 10-meter fast walk/timed test for gait speed; four-stage test for balance; chair sit and reach and back scratch test for flexibility; timed plank test for core strength; and the six-minute walking test for cardiovascular endurance.
The testing takes about 15 to 20 minutes to go through. Each participant gets an individual results sheet with their scores and an age-group percentile ranking and fitness category and receives a copy of all the comparative norms for all the tests.
Testing is free; however, an appointment for a specific time slot is required.
For more information, contact John Bobalik or Tabby Stills at 219-989-2175 or email jbobali@pnw.edu or stills@pnw.edu.