It's spring and time for runners — seasoned or not — to get back outside and participate in their sport the right way.

From diehard veterans shifting into full training mode for a distance race to newcomers lacing up their shoes for their first serious steps into the running life, this is the time of year when the streets and trails fill up. No matter their goals or experience levels, there’s plenty for runners to keep in mind as they head out the door. So we checked in with three local experts to get their insight on running and training smartly and safely.

Gear up

“Running is great because it doesn't require much equipment. But properly fitting shoes and socks — as well as moisture-wicking apparel — are definitely essential,” says Kodee Miroballi of New Balance, who has competed in a variety of local races from 5Ks to marathons in the last 10 years.

“The right shoes are crucial to any running plan,” adds Natalie Krause, a training coach at Extra Mile Fitness Company in Valparaiso, who has been running for nearly three decades. “Lights and reflective gear are really important as well.”

For new runners

“Set a personal goal for yourself and always look back at where you started. It's exciting to be able to track your progress,” advises Miroballi.

“The biggest thing for new runners is to get fitted for good running shoes and to not try and do too much too fast,” says Ed Caccavale, a certified training coach and president of the Calumet Striders running club, who has been running for seven years and does 20-50 races a year. “Many new runners go out and don't know how to pace themselves and run too fast. Train at your own pace and distance. You can add more distance and speed work later, but you need to build a base first.”

“Find a running friend or even someone who can bike alongside you,” Krause says. “It makes it so much more enjoyable, and you have someone to keep you accountable. If you can't physically find someone, at least have someone you can talk to about your runs.”

Common mistakes

“Some newcomers often try to go too hard or too fast, which can result in injury or discouragement,” says Miroballi. “It's important to start slowly and gradually build up mileage, as well as to recognize when your body needs to rest.”

Krause agrees: “Don’t try to do too much too soon. If you're just starting a run plan, it's important to ease your body into it with run days and rest days.”

For veterans

“Remember that it can take time to build back up to the fitness level you were at before winter ‘hibernation’ so start slowly and listen to your body,” says Miroballi.

“Just like for newcomers, it holds true for veteran runners if they’re coming off a break from running,” says Caccavale. “You have to ease your way back into it. Your endurance and speed will come back over time.”

“Think about your goals for the year ahead,” Krause adds. “Have something you can look forward to and a purpose for your training, whether it’s a race or a fitness goal.”

Race-training tips

“Keep in mind that a goal isn't something that's achieved in a single day or a single training session,” Miroballi explains. “If a goal seems too large or unobtainable at first, set smaller goals for yourself that will help you work up to your end goal. For me, it's signing up for races with my favorite running buddy and checking in to keep each other accountable. Remember that the best part of training is showing up on race day and crossing that finish line with a smile!”

“If training for a particular race or distance is to follow a plan and stick to it as close as possible,” says Caccavale. “You can have a certified coach design a plan suited specifically for you or can find many free ones on the internet.”

“There'll be times when you're up and times when you're down, but one run/workout/race does not define you,” Krause notes. “Stay positive and keep showing up for yourself. Learn to appreciate the setbacks as a necessity to growth, always believing in your heart that your hard work will be rewarded. Enjoy the journey and all the good that running can bring to your life.”