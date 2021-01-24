Start slowly, aim high, get guidance in establishing an exercise program

It’s a new year, and with it resolutions to be healthier in 2021.
While getting in shape is an admirable decision, results won't happen overnight.
Local fitness experts say there are a variety of steps people can take to become healthier and stay fit.
One of the first steps in that journey is making a strong commitment to your health.
“Exercising is a lifestyle change and most goals cannot be met quickly, so it is best to get adherence rather than trying to sprint to your goal,” said Michael Zimmer, a personal trainer at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville.
When starting a new exercise program, select a routine that will train the entire body, said personal trainer Ken Croner, who is on staff at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe in Munster.
And take it slowly.
“Keep your training sessions as efficient as possible,” Croner said. “Limit distractions and interruptions in order to become completely involved with each workout.”
Eric White, a regional coach for 12 Anytime Fitness locations throughout Northwest and Southern Indiana and Illinois, said an initial exercise program can include three, 20-minute aerobic sessions each week. He said the aerobic activities can include walking or using machines such as an elliptical, treadmill, bike or stair machine.
He also recommends incorporating resistance or weight training in a routine.
Croner said there are many body-weight exercises that can be done without equipment.
“As you progress and get stronger, you can add resistance by using things that are readily available in your home,” Croner said. “One example would be taking the empty plastic containers that you have from milk or water and filling them with sand.”
People can perform squats, presses or rowing movements with the containers.
“This allows for creativity and keeps the initial investment in equipment down,” Croner said.
Local fitness experts encourage say beginners to seek a personal trainer.
“When getting started, it is important to get yourself the right information,” Zimmer said. “There are a lot of online sources, but it is really best to seek out a trainer that can point you in the right direction for the goals that you are trying to reach.”
White said working with a personal trainer can offer a variety of advantages for those new to exercising, including the proper techniques with someone who can hold them accountable in their fitness journey.
“Injuries are common amongst people new to working out, so having an expert show you the ropes will be extremely beneficial,” White said.
Setting goals is necessary when pursuing a healthier lifestyle.
“If you do not set specific goals initially, it is extremely difficult to maximize your results,” Croner said.
He said don’t be afraid to set the bar high.
“If the goals are too vague (losing a few pounds or getting in better shape), it will be much easier to rationalize missing a workout after these goals have been obtained,” Croner said.
Staying motivated can be difficult after starting a new exercise routine.
“When the voice in your head creates an excuse, you have to force yourself to do the opposite,” White said. “Just get yourself to the gym.”
If you have taken a break from working out, you shouldn’t overdo it when restarting an exercise program.
“When reinvigorating an old exercise routine that you haven't done in a while, it is extremely important to ease back into the program,” Croner said. “Though you may be familiar with the routine, it is still extremely important for your body to become accustomed to the stress that is being placed upon it again.”
Zimmer recommends the MyFitnessPal app to help keep you on track. It allows users to set goals, such as the amount of weight they want to lose, and it can provide a timeline to accomplish them.
The MyFitnessPal app also offers a plethora of nutrition information.
“This app has a large food bank for you to simply type in what you ate, get the macronutrient information and add it your meals for the day, which can also be useful to get the nutrient information of meals you are thinking of eating,” Zimmer said. “If you do not have an idea of how to eat healthy, the app has a good number of healthy meal recipes in multiple categories ranging from immune support and vegetarian to high protein and post-workout.”
A fitness app can be a good tool but isn’t necessary when pursuing a healthier lifestyle.
“Self-evaluation of your program on a regular basis by assessing the improvement of your fitness levels will give you personalized feedback,” Croner said.