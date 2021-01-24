Start slowly, aim high, get guidance in establishing an exercise program

Setting goals is necessary when pursuing a healthier lifestyle.

“If you do not set specific goals initially, it is extremely difficult to maximize your results,” Croner said.

He said don’t be afraid to set the bar high.

“If the goals are too vague (losing a few pounds or getting in better shape), it will be much easier to rationalize missing a workout after these goals have been obtained,” Croner said.

Staying motivated can be difficult after starting a new exercise routine.

“When the voice in your head creates an excuse, you have to force yourself to do the opposite,” White said. “Just get yourself to the gym.”

If you have taken a break from working out, you shouldn’t overdo it when restarting an exercise program.

“When reinvigorating an old exercise routine that you haven't done in a while, it is extremely important to ease back into the program,” Croner said. “Though you may be familiar with the routine, it is still extremely important for your body to become accustomed to the stress that is being placed upon it again.”