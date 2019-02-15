Steve Clark has a "fat jar" and a "skinny jar."
Each time he loses a pound, he moves a marble from the former to the latter.
He already has 50 marbles in the skinny jar. He has another 50 to go.
"When I lose 100, I will have emptied out the jar," the 46-year-old said.
Notice he said when, not if.
The Merrillville product specialist is a participant in the Times' Lose 19 in '19 contest, which is challenging 19 Region residents to lose at least 19 pounds in 2019. In the first month, those participants dropped 147 pounds.
And people from the previous contest, Lose 18 in '18, are sharing what they learned over the past year.
"The best advice I can give to don't try to do everything at once. Do a couple pounds a month, and keep staying steady, consistent," said Bernie Zemen, a Lose 18 in '18 participant from Highland.
"If you eat just a little bit less than normal and work out every other day — I kind of pushed it to every day — the weight will come off. Don't be in a hurry."
Lose 18 in '18 contestant Melanie Pociask recommended connecting with a trusted guide. She found hers in John Brant, owner of Full Spectrum Fitness in her hometown of Crown Point.
"My biggest pieces of advice would be: show up for yourself every single day, no matter what; find an expert trainer and trust the process with him; surround yourself with people who are of the same mindset and living the lifestyle you want to live; and join a gym," she said.
And if you have a lapse in your diet — say, on vacation or during the holidays, get refocused, said Lose 18 in '18 participant Doug Willems, also of Crown Point.
"Realize there are going to be slip-ups and you're going to recover," he said. "Don't try to get back to it right away. Don't try to do it all in one day. Give it a day."
Jesse McCabe, a personal trainer at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville, said exercise veterans should tell newbies "pick something that is fun or seems to be something you would enjoy. The likelihood of you continuing with it will depend on if you enjoy doing it."
Another suggestion would be to schedule your workout for the "least competitive spot for time in your day," McCabe said, so nothing else has "the opportunity to steal that time away from exercise."
Austin Logue, a Lose 19 in '19 contestant from Munster, is off to a fast start, having shed 25 pounds in the first month.
He did it, he said, by cutting out craft beer, pop, Starbucks and fast food, and working out and a hour and a half per day — or, as he puts it, living "kind of a boring lifestyle."
But the 41-year-old mortgage loan officer is getting results.
"My goal is to lose 100 pounds this year," he said. "I'm going to do whatever I can do. I'm going to try my darndest."
His workouts consist of riding his exercise bike, lifting weights, doing situps and walking in his basement — while rewatching "Game of Thrones" before the new season starts.
He now eats at home more, cooking instead of dining out and sprinkling in more vegetables. He drinks seltzer water instead of beer, as well as lots of regular water, with Crystal Light mixed in at times to keep it from getting too "boring," he said.
Andy Tylka, a Lose 19 in '19 participant from Dyer, has dropped 15 pounds by using the Noom weight-loss app.
The paid app, which is being called "Weight Watchers for Millenials," logs his meals and weight, and it gives him "analytical" advice that has changed his thinking about getting into shape, the 36-year-old said.
That and The Times contest has kept him more consistent with fitness than he's ever been.
"I've been on a healthy spree for the longest I can remember," the auto body shop owner said. "Before, in the past, it was all or nothing for me. ... I would lose an incredible amount of weight in one month and then revert back to my old self.
"I feel really good after a month and a half now. It turned into a lifestyle. Things are good."
He has picked up tips like the importance of eating broth-based soup, or salad before a meal so you don't gorge on it. "Which sucks because getting leafs before your meal is a $3 upcharge instead of getting fries," he noted.
The healthful diet and hitting the gym twice a week have had major benefits for Tylka.
"How well I sleep now — that's a big thing ... I'm sleeping deeper and getting better sleep," he said. "I'm coming home from work and enjoying playing with the kids. When I lose weight, I have so much more energy and so much less stress."