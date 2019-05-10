DYER — I was having one of those what-did-I-get-myself-into moments.
I was doing burpees and squats, sweat dripping off me, as 50 Cent blasted through the speakers and an energetic woman wearing a headset cheered me on.
"Push, push, push," Debbie Beemsterboer called out, her voice drowning out "In Da Club."
I had been invited to try out a boot camp workout at Neighborhood Fitness by Debbie, a studio brimming with mirrors and windows tucked away in a strip mall here, behind "The Scrambled Diner."
As The Times' fitness-experimenter-in-chief, I vow never to turn down the challenge. I might need to reevaluate that.
I'm kidding. The workout was intense, compact. You're in and you're out, in about 40 minutes.
And you're sore for days.
I thought I had escaped the worst of the post-workout aching. On Tuesday, the day after, my body didn't hurt that bad. Then came Wednesday, when I could barely get out of bed. Thank you, Ibuprofen.
But these types of workouts have been shown to work. Numerous studies have found that high intensity interval training is one of the most effective ways to burn fat and get fit. In recent years, boot camp-style workouts have been growing in popularity in the Region, as have boutique fitness studios like Beemsterboer's.
"Giles, you're making it look easy," Beemsterboer said at one point. When you're working out, it's always nice to have a cheerleader. Even if they're lying.
She reminded me often to breathe, corrected my form.
"Stay on it, stay on it. Good, two more, come on, one more, one more one more. Nice job, guys!" she said, as the opening synthesizer notes of "Beat It" rang out in the room.
I've done boot camp workouts before. What made Beemsterboer's unique was the brevity. And the neighborhood feel of the place.
Beemsterboer, a former figure competitor (a cousin to bodybuilding) with a buoyant personality, started her business in her garage. She sent out random mailers, and people responded. And kept coming, and telling their friends and family.
She expanded to an external location. And then another one.
She also offers kickboxing, yoga and cycling. She has about 100 clients who, she says, have become like "family."
"The first time I tried this, I was crawling across the floor. Now I can't live without it," said one of the studio's members, Brian Emerick, of Schererville. "It's a game-changer. I'm almost 50, and I'm in my best shape."
Jami Knopf, of Crown Point, said Beemsterboer "pushes you, makes you feel your best, do your best."
"I love feeling good. I love having energy," she said. "It's an awesome way to relieve stress."
"It's just a challenge. It's not the same routine every time," added Laura DeGraff, of Dyer.
Even though the workout was painful, it served as a good reminder: I need to get back into shape. I had trouble keeping up. Also, looking at the pictures that accompany this story, I realized I could stand to lose a few pounds.
If you need to do any of those things, too, an intense boot camp workout like the one at this Dyer studio might not be a bad place to start.