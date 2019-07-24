Crown Point police officer Brad Hasse, an avid weightlifter since high school, had always wanted to host a local weightlifting tournament, for charity.
He finally found his cause, after a colleague's wife was diagnosed with breast cancer, and is holding the event Saturday at Crown Point High School.
"That was the catalyst to do it," Hasse said of supporting fellow officer Mike Smulski. "It's a now-or-never thing."
The Raise the Bar charity strengthlifting tournament, hosted by Crown Point Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 176 and the Hoosier Barbell Club, starts at 10 a.m., with registration at 8 a.m. near the school's weight room.
There will be three divisions, split among men and women: high school; open (high-school graduate to age 39); and masters (age 40 and above). The three competitions will be squat, deadlift and press.
"It's very similar to a powerlifting meet, but instead of the bench press we're doing a standing press, which we think is more entertaining and a little bit more technical," Hasse said.
Participants can sign up for the event through 10 p.m. Wednesday at crownpointfop.com or the Crown Point Fraternal Order of Police's Facebook page. The $40 registration fee comes with a T-shirt.
Spectators can attend for free, and coffee, donuts and Mediterranean food will be for sale.
"We want this to be a fun, social event," Hasse said.
People who want to donate to Smulski's family without going to the competition can drop off checks or cash at the Crown Point Police Department at 124 N. East St.