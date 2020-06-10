With proper fit, preparation, cycling provides the gain without the pain

Yolanda Ferrari, an avid swimmer, learned of the pain associated with cycling after spotting an ad for a triathlon in her local newspaper in Louisiana. and

“I took the baby seat off the back of my three-speed bicycle, because I had no idea what I was doing,” Ferrari said of her mid-1980s adventure.

She was the first woman out of the water on race day, but her three-speed presented a surprising challenge.

“I was crying. I thought I was going to die. My mother was there taking care of my kids and she’s like, ‘We were so worried about you. We didn’t know what happened,' ” Ferrari said, now able to laugh at the situation.

“I had my fastest 10K afterwards (because) I was so happy to get off the darn bike.”

Ferrari, who now lives in Chesterton, has been biking ever since. She works as a yoga instructor at Franciscan Health Club in Chesterton and at Duneland Family YMCA.

She rides with the Calumet Crank Club, an organization that has been advocating cycling for fun, sport and transportation in Northwest Indiana since 1981.

A pivotal training component she recommends to support good posture along the spine and reduce pain in cycling is a strong core.