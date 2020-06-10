With proper fit, preparation, cycling provides the gain without the pain

Whether in a spin class or out on the open road, cycling invigorates with its physical challenge or sparks enjoyment at a leisurely pace in the neighborhood.
But regardless of how fast or slow you crank, cycling can bring on unexpected aches and pains.
With the right equipment and smart technique, much of this discomfort can be avoided, letting cycling's health benefits take the lead.
Kathy Paul, group fitness instructor with Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, said she loves working with the high energy of her stationary cycling classes.
“I love to have fun and make the class fun for everyone,” Paul said.
To keep things fun and injury-free, Paul uses best practices revolving around how we ride and what we bring along.
“You can avoid indoor cycling injuries by having proper posture, proper gear/equipment, proper body alignment and avoiding excessive resistance,” Paul said, adding that the same points apply on the road.
“Probably the most important prevention issue for outdoor cycling is to avoid falls and rough terrain,” Pauls said. “Of course, wearing the proper protective gear for outdoor cycling is essential.”
Some of the most common sites for discomfort or injury include the knee, wrist, foot, spine and shoulder. Soreness from the saddle also happens, Paul said.
Yolanda Ferrari, an avid swimmer, learned of the pain associated with cycling after spotting an ad for a triathlon in her local newspaper in Louisiana. and
“I took the baby seat off the back of my three-speed bicycle, because I had no idea what I was doing,” Ferrari said of her mid-1980s adventure.
She was the first woman out of the water on race day, but her three-speed presented a surprising challenge.
“I was crying. I thought I was going to die. My mother was there taking care of my kids and she’s like, ‘We were so worried about you. We didn’t know what happened,' ” Ferrari said, now able to laugh at the situation.
“I had my fastest 10K afterwards (because) I was so happy to get off the darn bike.”
Ferrari, who now lives in Chesterton, has been biking ever since. She works as a yoga instructor at Franciscan Health Club in Chesterton and at Duneland Family YMCA.
She rides with the Calumet Crank Club, an organization that has been advocating cycling for fun, sport and transportation in Northwest Indiana since 1981.
A pivotal training component she recommends to support good posture along the spine and reduce pain in cycling is a strong core.
“You need to work on your abs, even if you don’t think you’re using them,” Ferrari said.
As she learned in her first triathlon, Ferrari said finding the right bike also i critical for injury prevention and comfort.
“What I’ve always been told is you have to try the bike … You have to ride it,” Ferrari said.
She visited several stores when selecting her recent bikes as she tested different brands and models to find the best fit and comfort.
When purchasing a bike, the frame size should be proportionate to the rider’s body, said Leo Frey, of Valparaiso, who has operated a mobile bike repair shop called Leo’s Mobile Bike Service for nearly 10 years.
Where department stores size bikes according to wheel size, a bike shop will typically offer multiple frame sizes with their models.
Once the appropriate frame is selected, the fitting begins. This involves adjusting the seat-to-handlebar distance, handle-bar length and width, and saddle height.
“Most good bike shops should be able to certainly do some sizing and basic fitting, which will cure a lot of ills for a lot of people,” Frey said.
He warns against “force fitting,” or adjusting a disproportionate bike just enough to make it rideable.
“(Force fitting is) where the injuries start to creep up, because you can never get it to stretch totally to a person’s proportions,” Frey said.
Riding style is another factor in bike selection and fit. Frey said many consumers are moving toward a more upright riding position versus a more horizontal racing position.
Whether a rider wants to fly low or sit high, Frey recommends taking baby steps to prevent injuries when changing riding positions.
“Whatever you do, you do it gradually. … (Rushing to a new position is) a recipe for disaster or injury,” Frey said.
He said the incorrect seat height is the No. 1 issue for cyclists, a mistake that causes knee pain. Riding too low is most common, Frey said.
