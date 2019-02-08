It's that time of year again, when people look in the mirror at their post-holiday waistlines and racoon eyes — and decide they need to get ba…

For the past 3 years, Times health reporter Giles Bruce has been trying out new workouts in Northwest Indiana — so you don't have to.

The story starts with an argument with my boss.

For your information

WHAT: SoulCore

WHY: To do core strengthening and functional exercises during the prayers of the Holy Rosary

WHERE: 1065 Millennium Drive, Crown Point

WHEN: Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:15 p.m.

WHO: Anyone 16 years and older is welcome

HOW: Bring an exercise mat. There is no cost, though donations are accepted. For more information, call Amy O'Donnell at the St. Mary Catholic Church parish office at 219-663-0044 or visit soulcore.com.