CROWN POINT — I sat on an exercise mat, surrounded by about 15 women, sedative music playing, bead-wrapped candles on the floor in front of us.
"Many people say it's not like anything they've ever done," instructor Amy O'Donnell said of the workout we were about to do.
She was right.
I was trying SoulCore, a fitness routine, created by two Catholic women from Carmel, meant to strengthen the "core"— of both the body and the spirit — by combining exercise with the prayers of the Holy Rosary.
For instance, we did pushups during the Our Father, planks for the Hail Mary, stretches while O'Donnell read Glory Be.
"We do believe that our physical movement can help deepen our prayer," she said. "Just as our soul must develop over time, so must our bodies."
Going into the workout, I figured it would be easy, that prayer would be the main focus while we gently stretched.
I was wrong. SoulCore was as intense as many core-strengthening classes — I was a sweaty mess and struggled to keep up at times — though the prayer angle and tranquil vibe had a calming effect.
Two women working out next to me said it's the saying of the rosary that keeps them coming back.
"It helps bring this into everyday life," said Deb Simko, of Crown Point.
"You appreciate your exercise more," remarked Nancy Belei, also of Crown Point.
At the start of the workout, O'Donnell went to great pains to point out that SoulCore is not yoga, does not use sanskrit and is no way affiliated with Hinduism. Still, many of the stretches were just yoga moves by another name (child's pose, for instance, was called "surrender").
And even though SoulCore is Catholic in origin and practice, O'Donnell said that anyone is welcome at the classes (though I'd surmise Catholics would be the most comfortable doing it). Also, the one I attended was all women, and she said she'd like to see more male participants.
O'Donnell, a 47-year-old nurse and lactation consultant from Crown Point, started practicing SoulCore at home a few years ago — the classes are available online — before training to become a certified leader in 2017.
She then began offering it as a free ministry for her parish, St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point (it is held off site, at a gymnasium in a warehouse), and the local diocese. She has also taught it at churches in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
"The prayer is what makes SoulCore different from any other exercise experience you ever had," she said. "There's something about the prayer that takes stress away from how you look, what if you're not good at it ..."
While I've done many Eastern-inspired practices like yoga and meditation, with their instructions to "relax" and "let go," I contemplated my life during SoulCore more than probably any other fitness routine I've participated in. Like a sermon, interspersed with the scripture, you get lessons along the way.
"Humility doesn't mean thinking less of yourself. It means thinking of yourself less," O'Donnell said at one point.
At the end of the class, Crown Point resident Nancy Schmal stopped me to tell me how the class has affected her.
"I'm 81 years old, and this has made a tremendous difference in my life," she said. "I came for fitness, but I found the spiritual side of it was so relaxing."
Yes, what she said.