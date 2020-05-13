You don't need a lot of space or time to get necessary exercise

Treadmills and ellipticals also are options for cardiovascular workouts, but they tend to require more space.

Once you've selected your equipment, it's essential to protect your floor and keep the machine clean.

"A good mat to work out on is important so the carpet does not get sweat and water spilled on it,” Cassello said.

Pricing varies by model and style.

Top Fitness Store, which has a location in Highland, offers sales through its website, topfitnessstore.com, while the stay-at-home order is in place.

“We are still in the stores manning the phones and helping people chose the proper equipment,” Cassello said. “So if we have it, you are welcome to get it shipped or pick it up curbside at select locations.”

Like the equipment you choose, workout frequency is individual. The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) has developed recommendations for resistance training and cardiovascular exercises, which can be particularly helpful for those just starting their exercise programs.

The ACSM recommends resistance training exercises should be done on non-consecutive days and at least two days each week, with one to two sets of 8 to 12 repetitions for healthy adults.