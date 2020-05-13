You don't need a lot of space or time to get necessary exercise

Many might have found themselves scrambling to find good ways to work out when the state's stay-at-home order was put in place.
Going to the gym has been out of the question, so people have to turn to completing their exercise regimens at home.
But there are options for even those who live in an apartment or other limited space.
Gerad Cassello, a market manager at Top Fitness Store, said for resistance training there are Powerblocks, “a whole set of dumbbells in one little stack.”
People who prefer to do resistance training with their body weight can explore gymnastic rings.
When selecting equipment for cardiovascular workouts, a rowing machine could be a good option for home gyms.
“Most tip up into a (2 by 2-foot area) area when not in use,” Cassello said.
Besides being compact, rowers also offer a strong workout, he said.
Exercise bikes are another option, but a rower works more muscles and can burn more calories, Cassello said.
“You can get a great workout on a bike as well, but you are using smaller muscles so it will be harder to get your heart rate up without your quads and calf muscles fatiguing,” Cassello said.
Treadmills and ellipticals also are options for cardiovascular workouts, but they tend to require more space.
Once you've selected your equipment, it's essential to protect your floor and keep the machine clean.
"A good mat to work out on is important so the carpet does not get sweat and water spilled on it,” Cassello said.
Pricing varies by model and style.
Top Fitness Store, which has a location in Highland, offers sales through its website, topfitnessstore.com, while the stay-at-home order is in place.
“We are still in the stores manning the phones and helping people chose the proper equipment,” Cassello said. “So if we have it, you are welcome to get it shipped or pick it up curbside at select locations.”
Like the equipment you choose, workout frequency is individual. The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) has developed recommendations for resistance training and cardiovascular exercises, which can be particularly helpful for those just starting their exercise programs.
The ACSM recommends resistance training exercises should be done on non-consecutive days and at least two days each week, with one to two sets of 8 to 12 repetitions for healthy adults.
All of the major muscle groups should be targeted, in 8 to 10 exercises during workouts.
That could include the leg press, deadlifts, leg extensions, seated row, bicep curl, lat pull-down, shoulder press, ab crunch, back extension and chest press.
The ACSM also recommends adults complete at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise a week.
