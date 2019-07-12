DYER — It's easy to feel intimidated and judged at the gym, amid the bodybuilders and toned bodies.

MUNSTER | Sandi Moon tried joining gyms in the past but never stuck it out.

"It's going to be similar to Simon Says," declares Zumba instructor Mitzi Montgomery. "What …

Zumbathon

The two-hour Zumba class is from 6-8 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Excalibur Night Club, 4620 Tod Ave. in East Chicago. Cost is a free-will donation.

Zumba with Barbee also has classes there from 9:50-10:50 a.m. Monday through Friday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

For more information, contact instructor Maria Barbee at 219-487-9042 or visit Zumba with Barbee on Facebook.