Flamini Foundation provides comfort bags to new parents in NICU

The Dyer-based Flamini Foundation recently donated and delivered 50 comfort bags to new parents caring for infants in Franciscan's neonatal intensive care units in Crown Point and Hammond.

The nonprofit gathers up and delivers necessities to help them through the experience.

"The bags, which were delivered to Franciscan Health Crown Point on Feb. 21, include puzzle books, lotions, throw blankets, bottled water, snacks, stuffed animals, tissues, notebooks and pens, slippers, eye masks and other items that mothers and fathers might need while caring for their babies in the NICU," Franciscan said in a news release. "Some of the bags will be provided to parents at the Franciscan Health Hammond NICU."

The children are hospitalized in the NICUs because they were prematurely born or suffer from a variety of conditions such as respiratory distress syndrome or sepsis.

The nonprofit Flamini Foundation was founded in 2009 with the goal of making sick children in potentially life-threatening situations and their parents across Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicagoland area more comfortable. Its comfort bags offer parents the personal items they need to stay at the hospital to remain close to their child.