Flu shots remain important part of health maintenance

As the cold and flu season is upon us, many are wondering: “Should I get a flu shot this year?”

Medical experts say yes, with many saying that it’s more important now than ever.

While the average number of deaths from flu complications varies from year to year depending on the severity of the season, the Centers for Disease Control estimates that there have been anywhere between from 12,000 and 61,000 deaths annually since 2010.

In the middle of an epidemic, physicians worry that COVID-19 will likely complicate the season.

That’s why Dr. Stephen Schrantz, who specializes in infectious diseases and is an assistant professor of medicine and pediatrics at the University of Chicago, says he is recommending to his patients to get the flu vaccine.

“This will help keep influenza rates lower overall, decrease the risk of serious illness if you do get influenza, decrease the extra burden that influenza places on the healthcare system every year which is already stressed due to COVID-19, and decrease the chance of co-infections where two viruses together may compound the illnesses,” he said.