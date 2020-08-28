Flu shots remain important part of health maintenance

As the cold and flu season is upon us, many are wondering: “Should I get a flu shot this year?”
Medical experts say yes, with many saying that it’s more important now than ever.
While the average number of deaths from flu complications varies from year to year depending on the severity of the season, the Centers for Disease Control estimates that there have been anywhere between from 12,000 and 61,000 deaths annually since 2010.
In the middle of an epidemic, physicians worry that COVID-19 will likely complicate the season.
That’s why Dr. Stephen Schrantz, who specializes in infectious diseases and is an assistant professor of medicine and pediatrics at the University of Chicago, says he is recommending to his patients to get the flu vaccine.
“This will help keep influenza rates lower overall, decrease the risk of serious illness if you do get influenza, decrease the extra burden that influenza places on the healthcare system every year which is already stressed due to COVID-19, and decrease the chance of co-infections where two viruses together may compound the illnesses,” he said.
Dr. Thomas Wilkins, a Community Care Network physician on staff at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, says an individual can become infected with multiple illnesses at once, making it important to stay on top of vaccines that can lessen the severity of symptoms.
“One can become infected with both COVID-19 as well as the flu and other respiratory illnesses at the same time, such as pneumonia,” he said. “Those infected with both have a higher risk of complications and death.”
In the middle of a pandemic, making healthcare decisions that provide as much protection as possible is key, Wilkins says.
“Preventing illness is one of the most important strategies in health care, and vaccines are a key way to prevent requiring a doctor visit or hospitalization,” he said.
Dr. Kenneth Polezoes, a family medicine physician with the Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Health Center, says strategizing when to get the flu shot can be challenging as well. Getting a flu shot too early in the season can result in a vaccination losing some of its effectiveness later in the season, since protection begins to decrease after about six months. Waiting too long to get a flu shot can mean an individual exposed to the virus at the beginning of flu season will not be protected.
“Doing it really early means you may lose out on protection at the end,” Polezoes said. “But there’s a lag time where you have two weeks for the body to make the antibodies, so you have to take that into account.”
Wilkins says he recommends getting the flu shot before the end of October.
“October is a great time to balance these risks,” he said. “It is important to get the flu shot at any point during the flu season, however. Even in February or March, it can offer great protection that saves lives.”
While most patients are aware there is a flu shot, they may not realize there are different types of flu shots they can receive. There is a normal dose vaccine that offers protection against three strains, the high dose vaccine for those 65 and older that offers protection against four strains, and the LAIV, or nasal spray formulation. There are also egg-free versions of the vaccine for those who may be allergic to eggs, since flu vaccines typically contain egg proteins.
“Anyone 6 months and older should be vaccinated and could use the standard vaccine,” Wilkins said. “Those 65 years and older should receive the high-dose version. This helps ensure a good immune response, which may not happen with the normal dose.”
The nasal spray version is available for healthy, non-pregnant individuals 2 through 49 years old, but Wilkins says individuals with certain medical conditions should not receive this version.
While up until this year, many physician offices allowed walk-ins for vaccinations, several are now requiring appointments to help maintain social distancing.
“We are now asking people to schedule visits so we aren’t having as many patients sitting in the waiting room,” Polezoes said.
Wilkins says while appointments aren’t required at his office, patients will need to be screened prior to their visit and will need to wait in their cars until the office is ready.
“Patients do not require a doctor’s visit for the vaccine,” he said. “They are welcome to call in advance, but can even call same-day to complete the screening questions and be seen by our staff just for the vaccine.”
Schrantz says patients can receive vaccines through different retail pharmacies as well.
“Also, many employers provide influenza vaccines, though with remote working this year, it may be harder to get treated this way,” he said.
