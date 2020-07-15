Food and cognition, caregiving plan, eye stress, personal nutrition, really good cholesterol

Experts recommend having an open, honest conversation about expectations with the person who will receive your care.

Source: Harvard Medical School

Going easy on the eyes

As people age, many lose their ability to focus on things, whether it’s an ingredient label or words on the television screen.

Called presbyopia, this condition is normal and occurs when lenses in the eyes become less flexible. Though physicians say this cannot be prevented, there are actions you can take to ease the burden on your eyes.

In addition to keeping up with regular exams, physicians recommend getting glasses, if needed; using lubricant to prevent dry eyes; giving your eyes a rest from the computer or tablet every 20 minutes; and changing font sizes on your screens to see better.

Source: Harvard Medical School

Nutrition is personal, too

Published research from the Personalized Responses to Dietary Composition Trial shows that identical meals given to different individuals produces varying metabolic responses.