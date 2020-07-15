Food and cognition, caregiving plan, eye stress, personal nutrition, really good cholesterol

4 foods that keep you sharp
A new study by Kwantlen Polytechnic University in British Columbia has found that individuals who eat more vegetables, fruits, nuts and legumes such as lentils and beans are better protected from cognitive decline in midlife.
The study found that English-speaking Canadians who ate a healthy diet of these items scored higher on verbal fluency tests.
In fact, each increase in average fruit and vegetable consumption was linked to better scores, with the highest among those who ate at least six servings a day.
Source: Kwantlen Polytechnic University
Caregiving plan in 5 questions
Being a caregiver can feel overwhelming, especially if a person is taking on the role for the first time.
Experts recommend making a caregiving plan that will help you cover the basics and adapt as a loved one’s needs change. Here are five questions your plan should answer:
- For whom are you caring — an aging parent, an ill partner or friend or a disabled relative.
- Whys is care needed?
- Is the situation temporary, such as caring for someone recovering from surgery, or permanent?
- What care or services will the person need?
- What does your loved one want, such as living arrangements?
Experts recommend having an open, honest conversation about expectations with the person who will receive your care.
Source: Harvard Medical School
Going easy on the eyes
As people age, many lose their ability to focus on things, whether it’s an ingredient label or words on the television screen.
Called presbyopia, this condition is normal and occurs when lenses in the eyes become less flexible. Though physicians say this cannot be prevented, there are actions you can take to ease the burden on your eyes.
In addition to keeping up with regular exams, physicians recommend getting glasses, if needed; using lubricant to prevent dry eyes; giving your eyes a rest from the computer or tablet every 20 minutes; and changing font sizes on your screens to see better.
Source: Harvard Medical School
Nutrition is personal, too
Published research from the Personalized Responses to Dietary Composition Trial shows that identical meals given to different individuals produces varying metabolic responses.
Researchers say the results may help the improve the development of diet strategies and nutrition plans. They add that it may call into question the role of genetics in weight loss.
Source: Nutritional Outlook Journal
Greater good of good cholesterol
Individuals with higher HDL cholesterol levels, also known as the good cholesterol, have lower rates of cardiovascular disease.
However, scientists at the University of Texas Southwest Medical Center in Dallas are learning that HDL particles, a measurement of HDL, are also a reliable predictor of who is more at risk for a heart attack and stroke. The study looked at how many particles of HDL are circulating in the blood. Those with the highest levels had a 37% lower risk of heart attack and 34% lower risk of stroke, according to the study.
Source: UT Southwestern Medical Center
