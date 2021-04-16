For Region residents, providers, COVID vaccine is just what the doctor ordered

Elizabeth Clements, director of Community Hospital Pharmacy and of the vaccine clinics at the hospitals of Community Healthcare System, says Indiana handles the registration for the first doses of the vaccine. Because Pfizer and Moderna require second doses approximately three or four weeks after the first, respectively, the vaccination site typically schedules of the second dose.

“After receiving the vaccine, the individual is observed for any allergic response,” Clements said. “During that time, we schedule your next dose with us. You must get the same type of vaccine the second time as the first.”

Kathryn Marquez, an ultrasound technician on staff at the Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point, received the first Moderna vaccine at the end of December and second dose at the end of January.

She says after her first vaccine, she experienced only a sore arm. After her second dose, she had mild flu-like symptoms that included body aches, chills and a low-grade fever for about 12 hours.

Marquez, 34, says she wanted the vaccine to minimize the chances that she could spread the virus and to reduce its severity should she contract it.