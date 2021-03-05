Franciscan adds community health improvement coordinator known as 'the fixer'

Franciscan Health Michigan City hired an activist known as "the fixer," who has worked to connect the community to health care services to serve as its community health improvement coordinator.
Nila Williams most recently worked as community partner coordinator for Paladin — Head Start of LaPorte County, a role in which she got donated digital thermometers to vulnerable families during the coronavirus pandemic.
Now she will help the hospital ascertain community needs and how to help the most vulnerable. She's tasked with developing programs to deliver assistance with the help of various community partners.
“It’s really about building a better relationship with the community, bridging the gap, strengthening those relationships with the community as a whole,” Williams said.
Franciscan Health Michigan City has committed to pursuing equity and parity in health care in keeping with its Christian mission of compassion.
“We are really excited to have Nila join our Franciscan family. She is ideally positioned with her depth of experience, existing community relationships and training, to help us quickly make important gains in improving the health of our communities,” Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said.
Williams has more than a decade of experience in health care. She currently serves with multiple organizations, including Salvation Army Advisory Board, the Michigan City Commission of Social Status of African American Males, the Indiana Black Expo Michigan City Chapter, PFLAG, Healthy Communities of LaPorte County, Tobacco Coalition, City Wide Back to School Rally, Early Childhood Committee, and Home Team.
“I’ve worked in the community a long time and have relationships with individuals, agencies and businesses, so this job fit right in,” Williams said.
She has given blankets and care packages to the homeless in sub-zero weather, staged health fairs to reach African-American males at higher risk of chronic disease and early death, and created the Girls About Progress mentoring group.
Her many accolades include Michigan City Humanitarian of the Year and Indiana Black Expo Volunteer of the Year.
She initially will help educate the public about COVID-19, particularly the importance of vaccinations and how to wear masks properly.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there, particularly in the minority community,” she said.
In the long term, she will tackle issues like lead poisoning, infant mortality and high rates of diabetes.
“My goal is to look at the needs assessment and focus on those top areas and start working with these community partners and the public as a whole, and let’s get these percentages down,” she said.
She encourages the public to contact her about issues or concerns and can be reached at Nila.Williams@franciscanalliance.org or (219) 214-4535.
