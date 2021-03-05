Franciscan adds community health improvement coordinator known as 'the fixer'

Franciscan Health Michigan City hired an activist known as "the fixer," who has worked to connect the community to health care services to serve as its community health improvement coordinator.

Nila Williams most recently worked as community partner coordinator for Paladin — Head Start of LaPorte County, a role in which she got donated digital thermometers to vulnerable families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now she will help the hospital ascertain community needs and how to help the most vulnerable. She's tasked with developing programs to deliver assistance with the help of various community partners.

“It’s really about building a better relationship with the community, bridging the gap, strengthening those relationships with the community as a whole,” Williams said.

Franciscan Health Michigan City has committed to pursuing equity and parity in health care in keeping with its Christian mission of compassion.

“We are really excited to have Nila join our Franciscan family. She is ideally positioned with her depth of experience, existing community relationships and training, to help us quickly make important gains in improving the health of our communities,” Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said.