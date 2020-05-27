Franciscan ExpressCare adds online reservations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Franciscan Alliance added a new feature to its Franciscan MyChart app that lets patients check wait times online and reserve a spot in line.

The new On My Way feature can be used at all Franciscan ExpressCare locations in Indiana and Illinois. Patients can avoid sitting in the waiting room by clicking on the On My Way icon on the app on any smartphone or tablet, picking a time and answering a few questions online. The service is also available through the FranciscanExpressCare.org website.

With or without the app, patients can register online, hold their place in line, and show up a few minutes early, though a walk-in patient with a more urgent medical need could be seen first.

“Your time is important, and no one likes to wait. We think our patients will appreciate how easy and convenient On My Way is to use,” said Craig Miller, administrative director of Ambulatory Services for Franciscan Health.

Anyone can go to FranciscanMyChart.org to create a free account. They can then use Franciscan’s app to schedule virtual and in-person appointments, review past or upcoming appointments, send messages to their doctors and request medication refills. The app also can be used to pay bills, see test results, or access their children’s medical records.

For more information, visit FranciscanHealthcare.org

