Franciscan Fitness offers lessons and water-safety training for kids and adults

The weather is getting warmer, so trips to the beach or the community pool are just around the corner.

And as summer nears, parents should prepare their children to safely enjoy the water.

“Swim lessons are crucial for young children,” said Barbie Pilla, programs supervisor for Franciscan Health Fitness Centers.

Franciscan is an accredited American Red Cross learn-to-swim provider that offers private, semi-private and group swim lessons.

The learn-to-swim program can provide a variety of advantages for children just starting off with swimming. Pilla said those who are afraid of swimming learn to enjoy it. For children who don’t have that fear, the lessons help them better understand water safety.

“We often see children who are afraid of the pool (and they) gain water comfort and begin to have genuine fun during swim lessons,” Pilla said. “We also have another population of children that love swimming, jumping and submerging for objects, but they don’t know how to get back to the surface.”

She said there are many benefits to learning to swim.

“With our local proximity to Lake Michigan, it’s imperative that our children are comfortable and competent around the water,” Pilla said. “One benefit of our learn-to-swim program is the emphasis on water safety.”

Through that program, children can learn the proper way to wear a lifejacket, how to call for help and other safety lessons. That includes “Reach, Throw, but Don’t Go,” which is a rule to help children understand how to help someone struggling in water.

“Knowing when to enter or not to enter a body of water can be as important to our children as learning how to swim,” Pilla said.

Swim lessons can start early, and children should be at least 6 months old to participate, according to the American Red Cross.

Pilla said a warm water therapy pool is used for parent/child classes and preschool lessons to help them become accustomed to the water.

“The largest benefit of a parent/child swim lesson is really seen in the parent,” she said. “While the child is enjoying the water and being introduced to various skills, the parent is learning how to properly hold and assist their child. This translates easily to skills they will use when swimming with their children outside of swim lessons.”

Pilla said it’s around age 4 when many children can start swimming independently.

“This is the perfect time to get them into lessons if they haven’t started yet,” she said. “As the body develops and the children get stronger, they learn all of the different strokes, floats and age-appropriate safety skills. Our low ratios of five kids to each water safety instructor ensures that each child’s ability is evaluated individually, and they receive the proper attention and instruction to improve during each lesson.”

Though there’s an emphasis on learning how to swim as a child, lessons available for all ages.

“Many adults struggle with feeling unsure of how to exercise or swim in a pool,” Pilla said. “We offer both adult swim lessons and aquatic personal training to assist any adult reach their individual goals.”

Franciscan also offers other swimming programs that include competitive stroke technique work.

“We have swimmers of all levels and ages learning to improve their strength and efficiency,” Pilla said. “As a fitness center, we know how important movement is to overall heath.”

She said swimming can be a great way for many to stay fit because it’s a non-weight bearing activity.

“Learning to move and exercise in water can become a tool to assist with maintaining health for a lifetime,” Pilla said.

Visit www.franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org/services/swim-lessons-0 or call 219-983-9832 for information about swim lessons offered by Franciscan Health Fitness Centers.

