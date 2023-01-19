 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franciscan Health, Geminus to host car seat safety clinics

CROWN POINT — Franciscan Health Crown Point and Geminus Regional Health Systems are partnering to host two free car seat safety clinics in Valparaiso.

The events will take place from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 and on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Valparaiso Fire Department Station No. 2, 2605 Cumberland Drive in Valparaiso.

Qualifying Indiana residents may receive a new car seat thanks to a generous grant from Geminus Regional Health Systems. A certified Child Passenger Safety technician will install the seats while supplies last.

Caregivers must bring children to the event to allow the technicians to create a safe, proper fit.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recommends all drivers who transport young children in passenger vehicles have their car seats checked by a certified technician.

Participants must meet eligibility requirements to receive a new car seat and reservations are required. To schedule an appointment and determine new car seat eligibility, call Marissa Adcock at 219-488-1380.

