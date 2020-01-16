Franciscan Health Michigan City opens new bariatric office

Franciscan Health has launched a bariatric services office in Michigan City so patients interested in exploring that weight loss avenue no longer have to drive two counties away.
Patients can get weight loss help closer to home in LaPorte County, with the new bariatric services office at Woodland Health Center at 8865 W. 400 North, Suite 125, in Michigan City. Independent physicians Dr. Thomas Shin, the bariatric program medical director, and Dr. Sandra Wischmeyer serve as bariatric surgeons there.
“It’s an amazing service and an amazing resource that we will be able to provide to this area,” Wischmeyer said.
The new office will provide treatment to patients before and after bariatric surgery, which can be performed at the new Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital. A clinical team that includes dietitians and registered nurses will support patients throughout the process, preparing them for surgery, helping with post-operative recovery, and guiding them to make changes to their diet and lifestyle as they embark on a journey to improved health.
Franciscan Health Michigan City offers bariatric seminars for anyone interested in the surgical program, where they can learn about how the surgery can help people struggling with weight loss and prevent worsening medical conditions. Seminar attendees can make appointments for a consultation with one of the clinic's surgeons.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.