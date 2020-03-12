Franciscan Health Michigan City to host community education days on advanced directives like living wills

Starting on March 24, Franciscan Health Michigan City will host a series of community education days that focus on the importance of advanced directives for health care, such as a living will declaration.

The hospital chaplain will lead the first of a series of community education days from 2-3 p.m. March 24 in the St. Clare of Assisi Conference Room at Franciscan Health Michigan City at 3500 Franciscan Way.

"Advanced directives include a healthcare power of attorney, living will declaration and life-prolonging procedures declaration," Fransican Health said in a news release. "These items can protect your wishes and remove the worry, anxiety and decision-making burden from your loved ones."

Franciscan will offer assistance at the community education days to anyone who wants to complete their advanced directives there.

Future community education days at Franciscan Health Michigan City will take place from 2-3 p.m. on June 16, Sept. 22 and Dec. 8.