Franciscan Health’s Community Health Improvement Team distributes 3,000 wellness kits to community

The Community Health Improvement Team at Franciscan Health created Family Wellness Kits to distribute to the communities Franciscan Health serves in an effort to provide families and those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 with reassurance and helpful information.

The team worked with community partners to find ways to help quell fears and anxiety related to the pandemic. The team used gifts to the Community Health & Wellness funds from the Franciscan Health Foundation to provide kits with wellness packets and resources, ranging from chore charts to practicing healthy habits like yoga and mindfulness.

“We work with many partners in each of our communities to understand the challenges faced by residents,” said Kate Hill-Johnson, administrative director of Community Health Improvement. “Childhood trauma has been a focus of ours for over two years and we quickly assessed families and found that many feel overwhelmed and remarkably stressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We quickly mobilized to provide resources and support to our most vulnerable families.”

Chayni Villagomez, Community Health Improvement specialist for Franciscan's Northern division, explained how rewarding it is to provide kits to those in the community.

“Providing the Michigan City Salvation Army, Dunebrook Center, Sand Castle shelter and the Stepping Stone shelter with kits filled with resources for individuals and families within LaPorte County has been extremely gratifying during the desperate times of COVID-19. I truly feel like I am fulfilling and upholding our Franciscan values."

