Group fitness classes gaining popularity

Group fitness classes offer the opportunity to experience movement in positive, memorable and purposeful ways, inspiring meaningful change both physically and mentally.
Group exercise includes everything from arthritis aquatics to yoga to Zumba to cycling and everything in between. No matter your age, gender, fitness level or schedule, you can find a group class that fits your needs and pocketbook.
“Group exercise classes are very popular at all our fitness centers,” explained Jill Schneider, Fitness Manager at the Franciscan Health Center Chesterton location. “We offer both land group exercise classes as well as aquatic group exercise classes.”
According to the American Council on Exercise (ACE), one of the main reasons people are drawn to group fitness is the guidance they receive from instructors. Group fitness instructors are proficient in the art of creating enjoyable movement experiences that keep participants committed to their health and wellness journeys. There’s no guesswork when it comes to how to structure your workout session.
“One of the main reasons that our members are drawn to group exercise classes is the expert guidance they get from our Certified Group Exercise Instructors,” Schneider said.
At the three Franciscan Health Centers, over 190 group exercise classes are offered weekly plus an additional 51 virtual classes. The virtual classes began in 2019 and are very popular.
“We have a goal to have at least 16% of all daily usages in each club participate in our group exercise classes,” Schneider said. “And good news for members, these classes are included in their membership rate.”
Schneider said that group workouts have been enjoyed more frequently by women aged 25-65 since aerobics became popular in the 1970s.
“We have a variety of classes to accommodate all fitness levels from Zumba to Sit & Strength to Aquatic classes,” she said. “Our Les Mills Body pump classes and Total Body Conditioning classes tend to attract more male members. We have seen over the past few years that male group exercise participation continues to steadily increase.”
Since group fitness classes occur on a set day and time, they create structure around physical activity, even for people who struggle with workout consistency. Choosing a class to attend and signing up in advance creates a greater sense of accountability and enables you to plan your day around your workout and your health.
“Our classes are a very effective use of your time,” Schneider said. “We help you to make every minute count. The structured workout is provided for you - warm up, balanced workout, cool down. After a long day, you don’t have to create your own workout plan.”
Group workouts provide a safe and encouraging environment for participants of all fitness levels. Instructors are friendly and energetic and demonstrate movement and monitor participants to ensure proper form is used throughout the class. That helps prevent injury due to using muscles the wrong way.
The feeling of being part of something bigger and the camaraderie forged in group fitness classes is something that can’t be replicated in a solo effort. Group fitness classes promote positivity and serve as a welcome invitation for people of all backgrounds. They tend to be a very inclusive experience, without judgment or expectation.
“Group classes create a supportive and encouraging environment,” Schneider said. “You tend to have like-minded individuals exercising together. It builds a camaraderie among participants, and we know that you’re less likely to miss class if you know someone is counting on you being there.”
Schneider added that the group workouts provide variety to help prevent boredom and avoid a plateau.
“There’s a continuous benefit and challenge to the body,” she said.
One of the most cited reasons people choose to attend group fitness classes is because of the fun factor. An effective workout can and should be a fun one, as the more enjoyment you experience during exercise, the more likely you are to stick with a regular routine of physical activity.