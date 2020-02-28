Group fitness classes gaining popularity

“We have a goal to have at least 16% of all daily usages in each club participate in our group exercise classes,” Schneider said. “And good news for members, these classes are included in their membership rate.”

Schneider said that group workouts have been enjoyed more frequently by women aged 25-65 since aerobics became popular in the 1970s.

“We have a variety of classes to accommodate all fitness levels from Zumba to Sit & Strength to Aquatic classes,” she said. “Our Les Mills Body pump classes and Total Body Conditioning classes tend to attract more male members. We have seen over the past few years that male group exercise participation continues to steadily increase.”

Since group fitness classes occur on a set day and time, they create structure around physical activity, even for people who struggle with workout consistency. Choosing a class to attend and signing up in advance creates a greater sense of accountability and enables you to plan your day around your workout and your health.

“Our classes are a very effective use of your time,” Schneider said. “We help you to make every minute count. The structured workout is provided for you - warm up, balanced workout, cool down. After a long day, you don’t have to create your own workout plan.”