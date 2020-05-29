Hammond-based Alverno Laboratories doing thousands of COVID-19 tests a day

Alverno Laboratories is testing up to 1,600 coronavirus specimens per day.
The Hammond-based laboratory, which serves hospitals across Chicagoland, is currently using DiaSorin and Abbott m2000 instruments to do testing and working to further expand its capacity.
“We are building an arsenal of capabilities to continue our battle with this terrible disease that has affected so many lives in so many ways,” Alverno CEO Sam Terese said. “Alverno’s focus is to provide our healthcare professionals with the tests they need to have the best possible outcomes for their patients.”
Alverno is adding three Abbott Alininity m analyzers that will let it process up to 2,400 more COVID-19 tests a day by mid-June.
“Alverno is adding many new tests to our hospital laboratory test menus as we learn more about the disease, including coagulation testing and others used to help treat the many complications patients face during the battle with COVID-19,” Terese said.
“While the COVID-19 crisis progresses, many discussions are continuing to unfold around testing, including serology. However, if the test does not perform with a certain degree of accuracy or the kits and reagents cannot be acquired in enough quantities, the test is not useful. We continue to evaluate other serological assays for COVID-19. As always with testing, we must rely on our doctors to best determine which tests are necessary for their patients.”
Over the past year, the company added another 10 Chicagoland hospitals, increasing the number served in its network to 36, which has led to more job creation.
“The additional hospitals required Alverno to add 20 associates to the central lab and has increased the total number of associates from 1,700 to around 2,100”, Terese said.
The company aims to soon expand beyond its core market of Illinois and Indiana.
For more information, visit alvernolabs.com.
