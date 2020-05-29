Hammond-based Alverno Laboratories doing thousands of COVID-19 tests a day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Alverno Laboratories is testing up to 1,600 coronavirus specimens per day.

The Hammond-based laboratory, which serves hospitals across Chicagoland, is currently using DiaSorin and Abbott m2000 instruments to do testing and working to further expand its capacity.

“We are building an arsenal of capabilities to continue our battle with this terrible disease that has affected so many lives in so many ways,” Alverno CEO Sam Terese said. “Alverno’s focus is to provide our healthcare professionals with the tests they need to have the best possible outcomes for their patients.”

Alverno is adding three Abbott Alininity m analyzers that will let it process up to 2,400 more COVID-19 tests a day by mid-June.

“Alverno is adding many new tests to our hospital laboratory test menus as we learn more about the disease, including coagulation testing and others used to help treat the many complications patients face during the battle with COVID-19,” Terese said.