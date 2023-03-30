HIGHLAND — NWI Parkinson's will host an educational symposium on April 15 at the Lincoln Center, 2450 Lincoln St.

Registration is between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tost is $25 per person, including breakfast and lunch, and the program will end at about 2:30 p.m.

The program will feature a line-up of informational speakers, including doctors, representatives of pharmaceutical companies presenting the latest medications, health care professionals, and a showcase of exercise classes. Continuing education credits are available.

NWI Parkinson’s provides educational events, exercise classes and social gatherings for those with Parkinson’s who live in Northwest Indiana.

Reservations can be made no later than April 7 by stopping at the office, 2927 Jewett Ave., Highland, or by calling 219-237-2342.

Franciscan offers grief support group

Franciscan Health is offering free grief support group sessions to anyone seeking support with the loss of a loved one.

The Palliative Care Departments at Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Munster offer free grief support group sessions on Tuesday evenings for 10 weeks. The groups use “Understanding Your Grief” by Alan Wolfelt as a guide through the journey from loss to healing.

The spring session runs 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays from April 18 through June 20. Registration is required and groups are limited to 10 members. Locations will be disclosed upon registration. No food or beverages are allowed during the sessions.

Contact Palliative Care Chaplain Nicholas Perkins or Palliative Care Social Worker Chris Kalina at 219-864-2055 for more information, locations and to register.

Caregiver honored at Porter

VALPARAISO — Northwest Health-Porter recently honored Nursing Assistant Taylor Fulton who provides care on the hospital’s progressive care unit, with the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals.

Fulton was nominated by several patients who described him as an extremely hard worker, very competent, efficient and always pleasant. One patient went on to add that Fulton was “a real go-getter” who would go out of his way to make the patient feel comfortable when he was feeling his worst.

A patient’s wife said Fulton was always cheerful and smiling in a job that demands special care and a fast response. In her nomination, she shared that “little flames came off his shoes” as he consistently provided efficient care to her husband. She also acknowledged his commitment to showing care by writing, “This is a dedicated man.”

Nursing assistants aid the nursing staff in implementing each patient’s individualized care plan. They help respond to patients’ requests and help patients get timely answers to their questions.

The PETALS award honors professionals for their exceptional skills and support. PETALS award recipients may be nominated by patients, visitors and employees.