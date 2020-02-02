A safe alternative to invasive sinus surgery

One of the more common problems for which my patients require treatment is for difficulty in breathing, and the most common reason for patients to undergo sinus surgery is “chronic rhinosinusitis,” more commonly referred to as “chronic sinusitis.”

Chronic sinusitis is usually characterized by inflammation that remains in the nose and sinuses and does not go away over time. Infection, nasal polyps, allergies or irritants, and other factors may cause this inflammation of the nose and sinuses.

Consequently, patients who suffer from chronic sinusitis will usually find that their breathing is impaired, and they may experience pressure, pain, and congestion in their nose and sinuses. They may also experience other problems as a result of their chronic sinusitis such as snoring, mouth breathing, and headaches.

In the past, if they failed non-invasive treatments, patients suffering from serious recurrent or chronic sinusitis were met with the prospect of invasive surgery to adequately treat their sinus problems. However, with invasive sinus surgery, patients regularly have reasonable concerns about recovery time as well as post-operative pain and discomfort.

What is Balloon Sinuplasty?