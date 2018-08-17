The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter invites Northwest Indiana residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by participating in the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Lake County.
The event will take place Sept. 23 at Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point. Onsite registration for the event begins at 11:30 a.m.
Along the walk route, participants will learn about Alzheimer's disease and dementia, volunteer opportunities, public policy initiatives and local programs and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.
Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with a Promise Garden ceremony before the walk, which invites participants to display colored flowers which represent their personal connections to Alzheimer’s.
In 2017, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Lake County raised more than $129,000 for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This year, the Greater Indiana Chapter aims to raise $150,000.
“Our Walk to End Alzheimer's Lake County event is a fantastic opportunity for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia to come together and fight back against such a terrible disease,” said Sarah Milligan, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter care consultant.
The success of the Walk to End Alzheimer's Lake County makes it possible for the Alzheimer’s Association to continue to offer services and support for Hoosier families free of charge. A donation of $25 funds one toll-free, 24-7 Helpline call (800.272.3900) for Hoosiers living with Alzheimer’s or caregivers seeking information and guidance.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million caregivers provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S.
In Indiana, there are more than 110,000 people living with the disease and their 338,000 unpaid caregivers.
Walk participants are encouraged to pre-register online for free at alz.org/indiana/walk, and to join the conversation on social media using the hashtags #ENDALZ and #Walk2EndAlz. For Walk updates, participants may visit the Greater Indiana Chapter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @alzindiana.