Walks to End Alzheimer's

Walk to End Alzheimer's Lake County: Check-in begins at 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 22 at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Register at act.alz.org/lakecounty.

Walk to End Alzheimer's Michigan City: Check-in begins at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5 at Washington Park. Register at act.alz.org/michigancity.

For more information, call 800-272-3900 or follow @AlzIndiana on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.