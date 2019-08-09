MERRILLVILLE — People donned superhero capes here Thursday as they vowed to be "avengers" in the fight against breast cancer.
About 50 people gathered at the Hellenic Cultural Center for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer kickoff breakfast.
"What unites us in this fight ignites us in this fight," said event emcee Jenny Craig-Brown, wearing one of the pink capes. "Cancer doesn't stand a chance against us. We've got this."
The event marked the beginning of the fundraising and registration campaign for the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Lake County walk, which this year is scheduled for Oct. 20 in Merrillville. The walk raises awareness and funding for research, early detection and support.
Craig-Brown pointed out what's at stake: Breast cancer is both the second-most common and second-most deadly form of cancer in women.
Dr. Janu Dalal, a breast radiologist with Community Healthcare System, noted the importance of finding the disease early.
"Many of the women in this room, you come in every year for ... an exam that isn't easy and you wait for results to tell if you may or may not have cancer," she said. "That strength is so inspiring."
Thanks to fundraising by the American Cancer Society, she said, research has advanced to where 3-D mammography is now the standard of care. She predicted that, in the next 10 to 15 years, artificial intelligence will be able to detect breast cancer so early it will be treatable with a biopsy.
She noted that her female patients are a special breed.
"When I talk to a patient and I say, 'I think you may need a biopsy' ... they go into planning mode: 'What am I going to do about my loved ones?' 'What am I going to do about dinner tonight?' 'What am I going to do about everyone around me?'" she said.
"Your stories ... keep me going every day. Seeing you at the end of treatment when you're a cancer survivor, that's what gives me strength every day."
Christine Leler, a team captain with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, said that besides research, the funding goes toward paying for lodging and transportation for patients and caregivers who have to travel for treatment, one-on-one peer support, and a 24/7 helpline.
"We're only able to make this happen when you raise this money," Leler said. "Women who were diagnosed this morning need you do to this today. We will not stop until we win this fight."