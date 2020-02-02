Back to work and life after interventional radiology

In Collins’ case, doctors Seedial and Desai developed a treatment plan. The first procedure did not provide the results they were hoping for. Following additional imaging and diagnostic tests — and after consulting with other interventional radiologists at Northwestern Medicine and in the state of Washington — the doctors did a second procedure on Collins. It was a two-part procedure in which clot-busting medications were flowed into his leg veins and vena cava.

Part two of the procedure was done 24-hours later, which removed the clots and restored the native blood flow. Stents were inserted to keep the blood flowing.

“While I was in the hospital, I didn’t know if I was going to see 2020,” Collins said. “But right from the beginning, I was impressed with Drs. Seedial and Desai.”

“Because they are young, they have all the newest education and training, and that’s what we needed,” Denise Collins added. “I felt Jim was in the best hands.”

Collins’ prognosis is good.

He will always have to wear compression stockings and take blood thinners. He also uses a medical pump on his legs to work out any excess fluid, but there are no long-term medical problems resulting from the blood clots.