Back to work and life after interventional radiology

In early October 2019, Jim Collins, of Lansing, went to work like any regular day. As the TV studio manager for the School of Communication at Loyola University Chicago, Jim has an active job working with faculty and students.
But on this particular day, he began to feel sluggish. As the day went on, it got worse, and he found it difficult to walk and breathe. Jim called his wife Denise to pick him up, and she drove him straight to Franciscan Health Dyer Emergency Department.
Collins had been experiencing significant leg swelling prior to his diagnosis, but since the swelling developed slowly over time, he chalked it up to weight gain. After several tests, it was revealed he had blood clots and 90% blockage in both his leg veins and vena cava.
Collins settled into his hospital room, and two days later, he was visited by Stephen Seedial, MD, one of two new interventional radiologists who recently joined Franciscan Health. Prior to the meeting, Jim had never heard of interventional radiology.
“I had seen signs for it in the hospital but didn’t know what it was,” he said.
Franciscan Health board-certified vascular and interventional radiologist Shamit Desai, MD, sums it up well:
“We’re one-half imaging specialist and one-half surgeon,” he said.
In a nutshell, interventional radiology involves the use of different imaging methods, such as ultrasound, CT or MRI, to help guide catheters, wires and other small instruments through the body to diagnose and treat diseases while using only small 1- to 2-millimeter holes instead of incisions.
A main benefit of interventional radiology is allowing for reduced risk, pain and recovery time.
“We use a small series of wires and tubes and have the smallest footprint on the human body,” said Dr. Seedial. “We do everything through a pinhole.”
Interventional radiology can be used to diagnose and treat diseases in nearly every organ and body system, including the bowels, blood vessels, heart and reproductive organs, says Dr. Desai, who along with Dr. Seedial, joined the group of four other interventional radiologists in July 2019.
Together, the group of six cover all five Northern Indiana Franciscan hospitals.
“The field of interventional radiology is not new, but recently we’ve brought new services here to Northwest Indiana that people used to have to travel to Chicago for,” said Dr. Seedial. “It’s exciting to see the clinical progress being made here.”
Some of the new interventional radiology procedures being offered include procedures for vein diseases, uterine fibroids, pelvic congestion syndrome and interventional cancer treatments.
In Collins’ case, doctors Seedial and Desai developed a treatment plan. The first procedure did not provide the results they were hoping for. Following additional imaging and diagnostic tests — and after consulting with other interventional radiologists at Northwestern Medicine and in the state of Washington — the doctors did a second procedure on Collins. It was a two-part procedure in which clot-busting medications were flowed into his leg veins and vena cava.
Part two of the procedure was done 24-hours later, which removed the clots and restored the native blood flow. Stents were inserted to keep the blood flowing.
“While I was in the hospital, I didn’t know if I was going to see 2020,” Collins said. “But right from the beginning, I was impressed with Drs. Seedial and Desai.”
“Because they are young, they have all the newest education and training, and that’s what we needed,” Denise Collins added. “I felt Jim was in the best hands.”
Collins’ prognosis is good.
He will always have to wear compression stockings and take blood thinners. He also uses a medical pump on his legs to work out any excess fluid, but there are no long-term medical problems resulting from the blood clots.
“We were told he might have some flare-ups in the future, but now we know to call Drs. Seedial and Desai if that happens,” said Denise Collins.
Now back to work, Collins said the best part is seeing and interacting with the students again.
“During my time out of work, some of them emailed me and reached out. It was good to get back.”
To learn more, go online at franciscanhealth.org and search for "interventional radiology."
