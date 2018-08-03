Every time Mike O'Dette tried to fill a medication over the phone with the Veterans Affairs pharmacy, he would be instructed to type in the prescription number.
The problem was, he's blind.
So the Navy veteran from Valparaiso decided to bring the issue up at a VA town hall meeting in Portage, not to complain but to suggest a way to help hundreds of patients.
"I've always been a believer that constructive criticism is better than straight criticism," said O'Dette, 53.
The VA listened.
Now blind veterans who call in a prescription refill go straight to a human being who can assist them — all thanks to O'Dette.
"That took away some of the frustrations of using an automated call center," said Marc Magill, director of Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago. "We've been doing it a year, and it's worked pretty well."
After making the change, the Jesse Brown hospital sent out letters to the other roughly 325 blind veterans it serves, alerting them of the new Scrip Talk system that allows them to talk to a live pharmacy staff member.
"It made me feel good, because it doesn't just help me but everyone else," O'Dette said.
Melinda Dunlap, visual impairment services coordinator for the VA, said blind veterans have so many other obstacles — traveling, cooking, grocery shopping — that this small change makes a big difference.
"This is the reason I'm so proud of VA health care, because really I think we look at the whole health of the veteran," Magill said, including providing them with legal advice and protecting them from fraud and scams.
"We really try to go the extra mile. That's really the true definition of customer service and trying to treat that person to the best of our ability."
"I'm a veteran myself and I get my care here," noted Dick Rooney, chief of pharmacy for the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center and Adam Benjamin Jr. VA Outpatient Clinic in Crown Point.
Tom Pappas, who leads the Portage Veterans Committee, said that if O'Dette had gone to a congressman or senator, or a local veterans organization post, he would likely still be waiting for a solution.
"Veterans need to educate and advocate for themselves," Pappas said. "Mike is an example."
Rather than bashing the VA, if O'Dette thinks something is wrong with his care he makes a recommendations for how to fix it. He points out that the Crown Point VA clinic has a suggestion box just inside the front entrance.
He said he also recently advised the VA that its government vehicles were taking up space on the first floor of the Jesse Brown hospital parking garage, where the handicapped spots are located, making it harder for disabled veterans to get around. So the VA moved the vehicles to the second floor.
"You hear so many bad things about the VA," O'Dette said. "They are working with the veterans to get stuff straightened out."