Catching the rhythm of innovative heart health

The new Heart Rhythm Lab, also known as an electrophysiology lab, is a state-of-the art facility dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment and management of all types of heart rhythm disorders. A complete range of non-invasive and traditional services are offered.

The lab formerly was located in the main hospital at Southlake Campus in Merrillville and is now located in the outpatient diagnostic center in Pavilion A. As more services are being provided on an outpatient basis, the lab was moved to provide patients better access to high-quality health-care services.

Patients can get registered and head immediately into our holding area to get ready for their procedures. It’s incredibly convenient, and we’re excited to offer these services in our community.

Dr. Andre Artis, MD, medical director of the Heart and Vascular Institute at Methodist, helped spearhead the renovation and expansion of the facility. He has been with Methodist for many years, and his experience in cardiology led the team that worked together to increase access to the technology and expertise now available at the Heart Rhythm Lab.

I serve as Director of the Heart Rhythm Lab. Of all the facilities in Northwest Indiana, I would argue ours is offering the newest and most advanced technology available.