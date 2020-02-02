Catching the rhythm of innovative heart health

The new Heart Rhythm Lab, also known as an electrophysiology lab, is a state-of-the art facility dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment and management of all types of heart rhythm disorders. A complete range of non-invasive and traditional services are offered.
The lab formerly was located in the main hospital at Southlake Campus in Merrillville and is now located in the outpatient diagnostic center in Pavilion A. As more services are being provided on an outpatient basis, the lab was moved to provide patients better access to high-quality health-care services.
Patients can get registered and head immediately into our holding area to get ready for their procedures. It’s incredibly convenient, and we’re excited to offer these services in our community.
Dr. Andre Artis, MD, medical director of the Heart and Vascular Institute at Methodist, helped spearhead the renovation and expansion of the facility. He has been with Methodist for many years, and his experience in cardiology led the team that worked together to increase access to the technology and expertise now available at the Heart Rhythm Lab.
I serve as Director of the Heart Rhythm Lab. Of all the facilities in Northwest Indiana, I would argue ours is offering the newest and most advanced technology available.
We’re providing an extra layer of service to the cardiologist. We’re not here to disrupt any current patient relationship with their existing cardiologists and primary care doctors. We’re here to work in partnership with other physicians to offer options that weren’t available before.
My specialty is cardiac electrophysiology. I am trained in diagnosis and treatment of heart rhythm problems. Electrophysiologists, cardiologists, nurses and radiology techs work as a team to treat every kind of arrhythmia, palpitation and flutter, including atrial fibrillation (a-fib), tachycardia, complete heart block and Long QT Syndrome.
The Heart Rhythm Lab offers a range of diagnostic procedures, treatments and services. Treatment options can include:
Diagnostic testing
• Electrocardiograms (ECG)
• Holter monitors
• Event monitors
• Tilt Table testing
• Signal averaged EKG
• Electrophysiology Study (EPS)
Catheter ablation
• Ablation therapy for atrial rhythms (atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, AV nodal reentrant tachycardia)
• Ablation therapy for abnormal ventricular rhythms (ventricular tachycardia)
Surgical procedures
• Pacemaker implantation, change, management and follow up
• Single and dual chamber pacemakers
• Leadless pacemakers
• Bi-ventricular pacemakers and defibrillators for heart failure
• Loop recorders
• Clinical follow up and re programming of implanted devices
• Defibrillator implantation, management and follow up
The Heart Rhythm Lab is located at the Southlake Campus, Pavilion A, 101 East 89th Ave., Merrillville. Contact the facility at 219-738-5330.
Dr. M. Kamran Aslam, MD, specializes in cardiac electrophysiology. His areas of expertise include Heart Rhythm disorders such as Atrial Fibrillation, Ventricular Tachycardia, Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), Pacemakers, Defibrillators, Advanced Heart Failure Pacing Devices (Bi-ventricular Pacing). While he enjoys the complex technical aspect of heart rhythm his approach to patients is simple. He strives to treat all patients like his family and makes sure they never feel out of the loop or neglected. This attitude colors all of his patient interactions from the first visit through any interventions. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiology and Electrophysiology.