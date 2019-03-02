HAMMOND — How many of these can you check off?
Were your parents divorced or separated? Did they neglect you, or abuse you or each other? Were they addicted to drugs or alcohol? Did they have mental illnesses? Did they go to prison?
Research has found that the more of these so-called adverse childhood experiences, or ACES, you had, the greater your risk of anxiety and depression, drug addiction and a variety of medical and social ills. Constant, toxic stress can change the chemistry of the developing brain, keeping the body's "fight-or-flight" response system consistently activated.
Northwest Indiana health care and social service providers are increasingly addressing clients' childhood trauma as a way to improve their well-being — and potentially save their lives.
"Attachment disorders and impulse control and emotional regulation issues — we see the results of those in our community," Anna Schoon of the Northwest Indiana Community Action Network said after a screening of the documentary "Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope" on Thursday at Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond.
She said her organization and others like it need to help adults "understand how what happened to them in their childhood is still contributing to the ways they behave in the world today and learn how to mitigate that." Some methods include mindfulness and meditation, she said — to recognize that "this chaos you feel" in certain situations is a result of your childhood and tell yourself, "I know what this is, and I know how to calm myself down."
Northwest Indiana Community Action Network is hosting an ACEs conference April 10 and 11 at the Patrician Banquet Center in Schererville to explore how to reverse the effects of childhood trauma. (Registration for the event is at nwiaces.eventbrite.com.)
Danielle Crowder, of the Franciscan Health prenatal assistance program, said she tries to ask her clients, at-risk pregnant women and moms, not just what they need but also, "What happened to you?"
"One of the challenges in health care we're faced with today is we don't take time to fully listen, to actively listen to people about their situations," said Michelle Resendez, a pediatric sexual assault nurse examiner for Franciscan Health.
"Someone might be coming in with a broken finger and they're waiting to be X-rayed, yet 'How did this get broken?' and you're seeing all these other red flags that are there, and no one's taking the time to ask."
But Crowder said that more and more health care professionals' focus is going beyond physical needs, to mental and social ones — because they're all intertwined.
"The most profound thing to me is that it's being acknowledged," she said.