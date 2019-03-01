A fundraiser for children's heart research co-chaired by two Region natives raised more than $50,000 last month in Chicago.
The Hearts at Play event Feb. 16 at the Museum of Science & Industry brought in funding for the Children's Heart Foundation's Illinois chapter, which also covers Indiana and Wisconsin. About 500 people attended the fundraiser, many of them "heart" kids from across Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.
"The Children's Heart Foundation is the only organization that exists solely to fund children's heart research," said event co-chair Lindsay Bartels. "We not only to try to raise money but we want to get the kids in the community out and having a good time."
This cause is personal to Bartels, a Lansing native who lost her 16-month-old son, Kane Anthony, to complications of a heart defect in January 2017. Another co-chair, Kim Luegers, is a Michigan City native whose son, now 3, was also born with a heart defect. Bartels and Luegers now both live in Chicago.
The money raised should be able to fund at least one children's heart research project, which generally cost $10,000 to $100,000, Bartels said. The organization has previously paid for research across the nation, including Indiana University and children's hospitals in Chicago.
The nighttime event, which closed to the museum to the public, featured Costumers With a Cause, volunteers who dress up as superheroes; jazz music and a DJ; and food and drinks, including beer from Hammond-based 18th Street Brewery, which was a sponsor.
"It's a great way to get out and have a good time with our families and support the Children's Heart Foundation while doing that," Bartels said.
The local chapter has a congenital heart walk coming up June 8 at the Lincoln Park Rowing Lagoon in Chicago.
Bartels said the organization is largely volunteer-run and welcomes volunteers from the Region and larger Chicagoland area. Visit childrensheartfoundation.org for more information.
"We're up for anyone in Northwest Indiana or Indiana to join us," she said.