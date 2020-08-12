Cleansing light technologies help keep residents at Hartsfield, Wittenberg safe

Even before COVID-19, scientists and researchers were developing ways to use light as a disinfectant.
More than 10 years ago, the National Institutes of Health published peer-reviewed documents on the benefits of ultraviolet light and negative air ions to kill germs. When the pandemic began, the interest is using these sources to help battle COVID-19 took on an urgency.
The science
“UV-C light waves disrupt the RNA of viruses and bacteria,” explained Peter Eng, a research professor at the University of Chicago Medicine. “When the RNA is chemically altered by the intensity of the light, it can no longer function and replicate. Think of a ladder — it only works if the rungs never touch each other. UV-C makes the rungs touch, and the replication process is permanently disabled.”
Eng has created a process to sterilize N95 masks for reuse by the health care workers at the Hyde Park medical campus and alleviate shortages.
Mercury lamps, ionic bulbs and LED’s also emit light waves and/or negative ions to disrupt the RNA of viruses and bacteria. But, at a cost.
“There’s a couple of issues we have to look out for,” Eng said. “These options are expensive. Not every public facility can afford this type of lighting. There’s also a safety issue because UV-C light can burn the skin quickly. You have to have an empty room in order to flip the switch and turn UV-C lights on.”
Air purifiers that send recirculated air through a UV-C light system are becoming popular. They can cleanse the air of contaminants and recirculate fresh, clean air. Air purifiers are considered a good option for public spaces.
Two additional options are becoming popular at senior facilities to keep residents safe. Though cautioned that none of these options are 100% effective against every virus, “light waves are very effective, and science-based, but it’s still possible to have some contaminant that remains,” he said.
Hartsfield Village
"After Hartsfield trialed the recommended UV-C equipment, we immediately decided to purchase the technology for routine use on our campus, primarily to assist in COVID-19 prevention," said Leslie Darrow, vice president of Post-Acute Services for Community Healthcare System and administrator at Hartsfield Village. "This technology has been an important factor in our tremendous success in protecting our community from the coronavirus and other viruses.”
The equipment is a UV-C system that uses motion detectors to shut it off if someone enters the room. When the room is empty, the UV-C light waves are on and kill contaminants in the air and on surfaces. The system uses multiple emitters to provide UV-C energy to more exposed areas.
“All levels of care at Hartsfield Village (independent living, assisted living, memory support, rehabilitation and nursing care) use the system,” Darrow said. “The technology can be used in locations that are able to be secured with doors shut or closed in. We are not using it in a large open common area at this time.”
The Hartsfield system provides a routine utilization report that highlights results by location, by user and with emitter count. The data helps health care workers and administrators determine the effectiveness of the light waves.
There have been no problems or infections reported at Hartsfield thanks to safety protocols, sanitizing through various cleaning practices and the UV-C light.
Wittenberg Village
Goran Prentoski is a registered nurse and the administrator at Wittenberg Village in Crown Point. He’s part of the team that decided to install light bulbs that use nano photocatalytic technology to create negative ions to cleanse the air of contaminants. The technology is also referred to as “blue-light technology.”
“We are always on the lookout for ways to help maintain and improve a safe environment here at Wittenberg,” he said. “When the pandemic began, our research led us to these light bulbs that use negative ions to destroy contaminants.”
Prentoski said they replaced bulbs in public spaces, residents’ rooms and nursing stations throughout the facility — in independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Unlike UV-C, the negative ion light does not burn skin. “We liked the idea that the risk factor of light burn was non-existent,” he said.
Though there is no way to measure effectiveness, Prentoski said the bottom-line number — zero COVID-19 infections at the village — speaks for itself.
“We believe the light bulbs, combined with strict sanitary protocols and constant cleaning, have made our village as safe as possible,” he said. “We never rely on one component to protect our family of employees and residents.”
