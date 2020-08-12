Cleansing light technologies help keep residents at Hartsfield, Wittenberg safe

Air purifiers that send recirculated air through a UV-C light system are becoming popular. They can cleanse the air of contaminants and recirculate fresh, clean air. Air purifiers are considered a good option for public spaces.

Two additional options are becoming popular at senior facilities to keep residents safe. Though cautioned that none of these options are 100% effective against every virus, “light waves are very effective, and science-based, but it’s still possible to have some contaminant that remains,” he said.

Hartsfield Village

"After Hartsfield trialed the recommended UV-C equipment, we immediately decided to purchase the technology for routine use on our campus, primarily to assist in COVID-19 prevention," said Leslie Darrow, vice president of Post-Acute Services for Community Healthcare System and administrator at Hartsfield Village. "This technology has been an important factor in our tremendous success in protecting our community from the coronavirus and other viruses.”

The equipment is a UV-C system that uses motion detectors to shut it off if someone enters the room. When the room is empty, the UV-C light waves are on and kill contaminants in the air and on surfaces. The system uses multiple emitters to provide UV-C energy to more exposed areas.