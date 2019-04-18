Three Northwest Indiana residents, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana and Community Healthcare System were honored last month during the 13th annual Disability Awareness Awards at Genesis Convention Center in Gary.
The awards, from the Mayor’s Organization on Disabilities and Gary Human Relations Commission, honor those who make outstanding contributions to improving the lives and opportunities of people with disabilities.
Using the 2019 theme, “Be Cool; We Are,” Gary Human Relations Commission Director Haneefah Khaaliq told more than 300 people gathered March 27 how encouraging it was to see so many “able-bodied” individuals who are “differently able” to excel and contribute to society.
Dr. Edward L. Williams, chairman of the Mayor’s Organization on Disabilities, thanked award-winners for their grassroots efforts, community leadership and civic engagement to tear down obstacles and boost the abilities and opportunities of those who have different perspectives and experiences. “You lead with courage to change people’s lives for the better,” he said.
Community Healthcare System hospitals — Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart — received the Business Award for its health care programs, community outreach, accessibility and workforce development initiatives in Gary and other areas of Northwest Indiana.
Frankie Fesko, chairwoman for the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, the parent company of Community Healthcare System, said it was an honor to receive the award.
“We share the Mayor’s Organization on Disabilities and Gary Human Relations Commission’s strong commitment to empower and work with businesses that are inclusive of people with disabilities,” she said.
“We all have a greater responsibility to enhance health, improve quality of life and make the world a better place for everyone.”
Tony Ferracane, vice president of human resources for the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, thanked the event hosts for recognizing Community Healthcare System’s outreach and business endeavors. He said the work is not done, however, and it is imperative to support community members who may have barriers to participating in wellness programs and employment.
Other award recipients at the event, which featured entertainment by the TradeWinds choir, were:
- Community Award: Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud and the Urban League of Northwest Indiana
- Individual Award: Donald Williamson, retired Gary fire chief
- Doris R. Carbins/Chairman Award: Jacqueline K. Bennett, office manager for the Gary Human Relations Commission
The Rev. Marilyn Wynn, of The Blind Social Center, praised the organizations for their work and dedication to help boost the ability of people so they can feel like a part of society. The 30th anniversary of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act will be marked next year.