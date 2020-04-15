Community offers less invasive procedure to treat gastric reflux

A more effective method for relieving the pain and problems caused by acid reflux disease is now available in the Region.
Called LINX, it involves placing a ring of magnets around the lower end of the esophagus.
Dr. Russell Pellar of Community Hospital in Munster said gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is very common and most people who even realize they have it treat it with over-the-counter antacids.
“Some people can’t lay down at night and have to take an antacid once or twice a day,” Pellar said. “We used to have a surgery where we would open them up so we could do a fundoplication, which involves wrapping a fold from the stomach around the esophagus.”
“That operation creates a valve so, when the stomach is full, it doesn’t reflux the bile and acid into the esophagus.”
Pellar said it was difficult to know how tight to make the valve, and a lot of people discovered the valve would trap air and the person couldn’t belch. In about a quarter of the cases, the reflux would recur in five to 10 years. Doctors have quit doing this procedure except in the most severe cases of GERD, he said.
The new treatment is a magnetic valve augmentation. A ring containing 13 to 18 small magnets covered in titanium are placed around the lower end of the esophagus where it enters the stomach. The magnets can separate when in use so the person can swallow, belch or even vomit but does not allow acid or bile to reflux.
“We measure the size of the esophagus and place the correct size of LINX to augment the valve, and it creates pressure on the valve so it won’t reflux, but it will let you swallow.”
The procedure usually is accompanied by repair of a hiatal hernia, which plays a role in the acid reflux. The hiatal opening is where the esophagus goes through the diaphragm to connect with the stomach. In some cases that opening expands to allow some or all of the stomach to slide up into the chest above the diaphragm.
This can cause heartburn, regurgitation of food or liquids into the mouth, the backflow of acid into the esophagus, difficulty swallowing, shortness of breath, chest or abdominal pain and even vomiting blood or passing black stool from gastrointestinal bleeding.
Before the LINX device is installed, the anatomy is restored to normal, and the opening is repaired to its proper size.
“It can be done robotically or laparoscopically with a fiber optic scope into the abdomen,” Dr. Pellar said. “You come in in the morning, and we place five small holes across the abdomen level with the navel, sort of creating a smile. We place instruments in the openings and fix the hernia and tighten the diaphragm around the esophagus. Then we place the LINX where the esophagus and the stomach meet. It takes about two hours to complete, depending on how bad the hernia is.”
Some people get to go home the same day, but hospitalization can take up to four days, again, depending on the severity of the hernia.
“Antacids take care of the symptoms of GERD by getting rid of the acid, but it doesn’t take care of the problem. The real problem is the weak valve at the lower end of the esophagus. The antacid stops some of the damage, but there is still damage caused by the bile.”
Although the LINX procedure was first introduced more than a decade ago, Dr. Pellar said it’s only been done in Northwest Indiana for the last couple of years, and he is one of only three doctors doing in the area.
“I’ve done about 50 so far, and they’ve been really well received. It means not having heartburn and you can swallow. I work with a gastroenterologist to measure the acid in the stomach so we know how bad the reflux is. We check to see how well the esophagus is working.”
He added the LINX will not work with some other diseases that hamper swallowing, such as scleroderma or achalasia.
According to information from the Northeast Georgia Physician’s Group, which has offered the LINX procedure since 2014, symptoms significantly improved in 92% of patients; 87% were able to stop using antacids and 99% no longer had heartburn affecting their sleep.
In addition, 97 percent of patients didn’t have to change their diet to reduce heartburn and 94 percent were satisfied with their overall condition after the LINX procedure.
