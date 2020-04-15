Community offers less invasive procedure to treat gastric reflux

Some people get to go home the same day, but hospitalization can take up to four days, again, depending on the severity of the hernia.

“Antacids take care of the symptoms of GERD by getting rid of the acid, but it doesn’t take care of the problem. The real problem is the weak valve at the lower end of the esophagus. The antacid stops some of the damage, but there is still damage caused by the bile.”

Although the LINX procedure was first introduced more than a decade ago, Dr. Pellar said it’s only been done in Northwest Indiana for the last couple of years, and he is one of only three doctors doing in the area.

“I’ve done about 50 so far, and they’ve been really well received. It means not having heartburn and you can swallow. I work with a gastroenterologist to measure the acid in the stomach so we know how bad the reflux is. We check to see how well the esophagus is working.”

He added the LINX will not work with some other diseases that hamper swallowing, such as scleroderma or achalasia.

According to information from the Northeast Georgia Physician’s Group, which has offered the LINX procedure since 2014, symptoms significantly improved in 92% of patients; 87% were able to stop using antacids and 99% no longer had heartburn affecting their sleep.

In addition, 97 percent of patients didn’t have to change their diet to reduce heartburn and 94 percent were satisfied with their overall condition after the LINX procedure.

