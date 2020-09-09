Contact tracing used to corral infectious diseases including COVID within bounds of HIPAA

“All positive cases are required to be reported to the ISDH,” Wade-Taxter said. “As soon as a case is identified for contact tracing, an initial text message goes out to all phone numbers associated with the case, notifying them that the state’s contact tracing call center needs to reach them.”

Contact tracing protocols include collecting protected health information from individuals about symptoms and exposures to other people, including in the workplace. A person’s answers to these questions are entered into a protected database.

“When a close contact of someone who has tested positive is identified, that close contact is then notified of their possible exposure and instructed to quarantine per CDC guidance,” Wade-Taxter said.

Delgado says it’s important to note that hospitals and health care providers cannot disclose PHI to anyone besides health departments without the infected individual’s authorization.

“Although contact tracing is often not subject to HIPAA, state privacy laws may provide additional protections to this information,” she said. “Further, health departments that collect this information impose safeguards to protect the privacy and confidentiality of affected individuals and generally do not disclose names or other personal information.”

