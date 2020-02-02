Cutting-edge care for expectant mothers at Porter Regional

Porter Regional Hospital is now offering comprehensive services for high risk pregnancies and obstetric emergencies.
In October 2019, Porter Regional introduced a new Obstetrics Hospitalist program, which provides expectant mothers with immediate access to board-certified obstetrician–gynecologists, who are available in the hospital around the clock every day of the week.
While the standard of care at most hospitals is for a certified OB-Gyn nurse to evaluate an expectant mother upon arrival, at Porter Regional, an OB-Gyn physician is now on site to evaluate and begin tailored care for each mother.
Sean Dardeau, Chief Executive Officer for Porter Regional Hospital and Market CEO for Northwest Indiana, credited the vision and cooperation of the obstetricians and gynecologists on the hospital’s medical staff for having the foresight to help bring this new level of care to Northwest Indiana.
In conjunction with the OB Hospitalists’ services, Porter Regional now provides an Emergency Room only for expectant mothers.
“The OB Emergency Room consists of three rooms on the hospital’s fourth floor that are adjacent to our labor and delivery suites. Our main ER is very, very busy and not staffed by OB/Gyn physicians. This new OB Emergency Room is an excellent place for patients to be triaged and treated by an OB-Gyn,” said Dardeau.
Pregnancy emergencies can range from miscarriages, or threat of miscarriages, to ectopic pregnancies or physical injuries.
According to Elaine Johnson-Merkel, director of Porter Regional Hospital’s Women & Children’s Pavilion, which includes obstetrics, the new OB Emergency Room is the next step in an effort that started three years ago when the hospital recruited a Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) physician.
Merkel says, “MFM physicians specialize in providing care for a wide variety of conditions that can lead to challenges during pregnancy. High blood pressure, diabetes, heart conditions, a history of pre-term labor and delivery, the loss of a pregnancy, multiple babies and genetic diseases are among the reasons a pregnancy might be considered high-risk. MFMs in collaboration with the mother’s OB focus on helping successfully manage conditions that have the potential to affect the pregnancy, paving the way for a healthy pregnancy, a safe delivery and a healthy baby.”
Once a mother delivers, if an infant is in need of intensive care, the hospital’s 14-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with private rooms and neonatologists on-site 24/7, is available. The NICU meets the standards for Level 3 neonatal care as set forth by the Indiana State Department of Health’s new rating system. These criteria include:
- Acute and comprehensive NICU care for infants regardless of gestational weight.
- Services for newborns that include life support, advanced imaging such as MRI and echocardiography, and a full range of respiratory support.
- Clinical experience as demonstrated by complexity of care.
- Supervision by board-certified neonatologists and continuous availability of neonatologists in-house.
For more information about Porter Regional Hospital’s Women & Children’s Pavilion visit https://www.porterhealth.com/maternity-care-services.
Porter Health Care System includes Porter Regional Hospital, a referral center for Northwest Indiana. It also includes more than 20 outpatient sites located throughout the region. With more than 450 physicians representing 50 medical specialties, Porter Health Care System is committed to medical excellence and personalized, patient-centered care. Porter Regional Hospital is owned in part by physicians.