Cutting-edge care for expectant mothers at Porter Regional

Porter Regional Hospital is now offering comprehensive services for high risk pregnancies and obstetric emergencies.

In October 2019, Porter Regional introduced a new Obstetrics Hospitalist program, which provides expectant mothers with immediate access to board-certified obstetrician–gynecologists, who are available in the hospital around the clock every day of the week.

While the standard of care at most hospitals is for a certified OB-Gyn nurse to evaluate an expectant mother upon arrival, at Porter Regional, an OB-Gyn physician is now on site to evaluate and begin tailored care for each mother.

Sean Dardeau, Chief Executive Officer for Porter Regional Hospital and Market CEO for Northwest Indiana, credited the vision and cooperation of the obstetricians and gynecologists on the hospital’s medical staff for having the foresight to help bring this new level of care to Northwest Indiana.

In conjunction with the OB Hospitalists’ services, Porter Regional now provides an Emergency Room only for expectant mothers.

