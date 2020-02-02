Detecting the risks of prostate cancer with cutting-edge genetics

When testing is performed, results can be positive for a mutation that can increase risk for cancer, negative with no mutation or problem identified or a variant of uncertain significance.

Although a variant of uncertain significance is a change in the genetic code, there is not enough evidence to decide whether that change can cause harm or not.

With time, only about one in ten (10%) of these uncertain variants will be considered problematic. For this reason, a person with a variant of uncertain significance will need to stay in touch with his or her doctor to find out if there is a definitive answer.

While results of our study are still pending, we expect up to 15% of our patients undergoing genetic testing will test positive for a mutation based on prior studies.

In our patients who do have DNA mutations associated with cancer, we are fortunate to have a medical geneticist in the Region, Dr. Janice Zunich, and genetic counselors available to help guide families to understanding their options for further testing and what to do next.

For the patients with genetic mutations, drugs are being developed to target mutations, and this may give them a better way to fight prostate cancer.

The future of prostate cancer